3 Championship Belts That Should Exist in WWE

Harsh Agrawal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
86   //    05 Sep 2018, 00:30 IST

WWE belts

There is a range of different title belts in the WWE that signify different things. These belts are the driving force that makes wrestlers work hard and keep improving until they grab hold of their dream title.

A championship is the most attractive aspect of any promotion, after a wrestler himself, as it is the elusive entity around which the whole storyline is based in most cases. Athletes feud with each other to get possession of these titles.

Therefore, no pro wrestling fan can imagine watching a wrestling show without any top prize in it. With that said, let's look at three title belts that I think should be there in the WWE today.

3. Unified Tag Team Championship

Enter
WWE Tag Team Championships were inclusive of tag teams on both the shows before the latest brand split.

I think we all can agree that the tag team division looked much stronger when there was only one championship title for the whole division. Right now, even though there is some competition on Smackdown, the overall appeal of the tag team division is pretty unconvincing.

The entire summer, the belt was not a part of a single good storyline.

On Raw, Deleters Of Worlds carried the belts but did not generate the amount of audience interest that was initially expected. Afterwards, they conceded them to the B-Team, who made the championship titles even more 'irrelevant'.

On SmackDown, the Bludgeon Brothers have not quite got 'over' with the fans despite holding the tag titles.

To give it a fresh twist, WWE should revert to the time when there used to be a unified Tag Team Championship for the tag team division on both the shows.

The belts can then be contested for, amongst the stables, on both brands. The greater number of inter-brand tag matches that will happen following the unification carry the potential for investing the audience's interest back into tag team wrestling.


Harsh Agrawal
CONTRIBUTOR
Wrestling is scripted, not fake
