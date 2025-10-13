  • home icon
3 championships that could change hands on next week's WWE RAW

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 13, 2025 17:12 GMT
WWE fan shocked! (Credits: WWE.Com)

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW, which emanated live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, ended with a bang. It saw some major developments, such as The Vision kicking Seth Rollins out, bouts being announced for next week, and more.

The next edition of RAW is already stacked with major clashes, which include some title matches that were announced on the latest episode of the red brand.

That said, in this article, we look at three titles that could change hands on next week's edition of the flagship show:

#3. WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio has been the Intercontinental Champion for almost 175 days now. "Dirty" Dom defended his strap against Penta on the flagship show, and it was announced that Rusev will challenge the King of Luchadors in a rematch for the title on next week's show.

The Bulgarian Brute, not being a slouch himself, could pull off a shocker and manage to beat The Judgment Day member and become the new Intercontinental Champion next Monday.

#2. Women's Intercontinental Title

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Maxxine Dupri faced The Man. Surprisingly, the Alpha Academy member won the match as Lynch took her opponent for granted and her eyes off the ball. As a result, she lost due to a count-out.

Tonight's edition of the red brand saw Dupri officially announcing that she will be challenging Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Title next week on the show.

The 28-year-old star could do the unthinkable and capture the Women's Intercontinental Title next week, making it one of the most shocking championship upsets.

#1. World Tag Team Titles

During a backstage segment on this week's RAW, Dominik Mysterio interrupted a conversation between General Manager Adam Pearce and AJ Styles, who were discussing The Phenomenal One's future following his five-star classic match against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025.

"Dirty" Dom wanted to get away from facing Rusev the following week and reminded Pearce how actively he'd been defending the title. His plan backfired as Styles gave the GM an idea that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh should defend their World Tag Team Titles, which they haven't done much lately. Pearce loved the idea and officially announced the contest for next week against The Phenomenal One and Dragon Lee.

Lee and Styles could defeat Balor and McDonagh and capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles. This would also increase the tensions within The Judgment Day, as all blame will slide on Dominik for the tag match even getting booked.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

