WWE SummerSlam 2018: 3 changes to the card that would make the event better

SummerSlam has the potential to be excellent.

SummerSlam is a little over a week away, with most of the matches already confirmed by WWE. This seems to be another extra-long show which will likely exceed the four-hour mark. We will need a great night of action to counter the long hours of runtime and there is a good chance we could get it, at least on paper.

The matches from the Smackdown side look extremely promising, with the picks of the bunch being AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship and the much-awaited clash between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. However, the Raw side is not as exciting.

While Ronda Rousey challenging for the Women's title is sure to be fun, the rest of Raw's matches are rematches from past events. The likes of Finn Balor vs Constable Corbin and Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler has been done to death in the past month.

There is still plenty of intrigue on show in Brooklyn on August 19th, with a scope for improvement on WWE's part. Last week, WWE demonstrated the definition of "Card is subject to change" when they added Charlotte Flair to the Smackdown Women's Championship match. Here are a few more changes they could make to ensure a more exciting SummerSlam.

#3 Add Randy Orton to the US Title match

Randy Orton has been tormenting Jeff Hardy for weeks now.

This is most probably going to happen by default, because of the immense torcher Randy Orton has caused Jeff Hardy since returning at Extreme Rules. The last few weeks have seen Orton at his very dastardly best. He clearly is passionate about playing a heel.

The Viper has been targetting Hardy and vowed to end his career. Some of the beatdowns he has laid down on the former United States Champion have been difficult to watch, but that is how Orton operates. He has also had some subtle and interesting interactions with the US champ Shinsuke Nakamura.

Currently, the match is between Hardy and Nakamura but don't be surprised if the Viper is added to the match. We have seen those two face other on multiple occasions and despite their matches being fine, there is absolutely no reason for us to see another one. Orton's inclusion gives the match a little more edge and some more intrigue, between the two heels. It is all so fascinating. It is also unbelievable that WWE took this long to turn Orton heel, given how well he performs as a bad guy.

