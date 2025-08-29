3 Clear indications that Triple H has given up on 33-year-old WWE star

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill was once seen as the future of women’s wrestling. When she signed with WWE, she was promoted as one of the biggest acquisitions of the Stamford-based company, and Cargill proved much of that to be true.

Her run alongside Bianca Belair turned out to be phenomenal, but since her injury last December, things haven't gone her way. Cargill has completely lost track of her character and her in-ring work, which has seemingly buried her as just another star in the women’s locker room.

Triple H was deemed to have a lot of faith in the 33-year-old star. However, with the recent bookings the former champion has had, the former Queen of the Ring winner is not in a very good position. Triple H has seemingly lost all faith in the star and has given up on her. While The Game has not stated anything like this, there are several signs that make it clear. Let’s check out the signs that suggest this.

#3. Jade Cargill's loss at SummerSlam

Jade Cargill challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s Championship at SummerSlam after winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. The Storm gave an incredible performance against the champion but ended the night with a disappointing loss.

The massive loss was a clear sign that the star once seen as the future of the industry was no longer the same. Instead, The Storm’s status has dropped, and her loss at SummerSlam contributed to a further decline in her popularity and the hype surrounding her.

#2. No clear direction on WWE SmackDown

The last major feud the 33-year-old had in WWE was with her former friend Naomi. Jade Cargill hasn't had a major rivalry since then, and her recent storyline involving Tiffany Stratton was nothing but disappointing.

Considering the booking throughout the build to SummerSlam and the aftermath, Cargill has no clear direction on the blue brand and seems to be lost among the many stars on the roster. The reason for this might be that Cargill’s WWE career kicked off with a lot of hype generated through social media. A potential build of the star could have helped WWE monitor this more closely and give the fans what they really want.

#1. Her character isn’t working

While Jade Cargill has been doing a tremendous job in getting herself to the top, her character isn’t supporting her. Her babyface run has completely faded, and WWE needs to pivot her character to get her back on top.

This is another clear sign that hints that Triple H has completely lost faith in the star and that The Storm needs much more than just her current self to get back to the top. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for Cargill next.

