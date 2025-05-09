3 Clear signs Becky Lynch will win the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title at Backlash

Becky Lynch has her eyes set on Lyra Valkyria's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lyra Valkyria had enormous respect for Becky Lynch. She was more than happy when the seven-time WWE Women's Champion returned at Mania.

However, a mistake during the match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW after WrestleMania made Becky turn on Lyra. It also later turned out that it was Becky herself who had taken out Bayley before WrestleMania 41. And now, she is on the path to becoming the second woman to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Here, we will point out three signs that indicate that Becky Lynch will win the Women's Intercontinental title match at Backlash.

#3. Her heel turn would be in vain if she doesn't win

Becky's heel turn would go to waste if she doesn't win at Backlash. If the creative team of WWE has decided on a heel turn for Becky, it must be backed with a plan. Becky Lynch is one of the biggest women's superstars in the Stamford-based promotion.

Getting her to lose as a heel against Lyra Valkyria would serve no purpose. Three years ago, it was said that Triple H was the driving force behind Becky's face turn at SummerSlam 2022. For the next three years, she remained a babyface. Now that she has turned heel once again, there must have been a reason behind it. We'll see how it turns out in the next few months.

#2. Lyra is a stepping stone for Becky vs. Bayley

Another reason why Becky Lynch appears to be winning at Backlash is that a win would further create another intense feud between Becky Lynch and Bayley. A loss for The Man at Backlash would do nothing for the storyline.

Becky might end up brutally assaulting Lyra Valkyria during the match, putting Lyra out of action for the next few months. This would further necessitate the return of Bayley to avenge her friend's assault. The Role Model can either return at Money in the Bank, or she can come back before SummerSlam 2025.

#1. Becky's strong booking in WWE

Becky Lynch also seems to be winning the match at Backlash because of her strong booking in the company. She is a huge draw for WWE, and there's every reason for her to win the match. While Valkyria has graciously carried the title, Becky Lynch is undoubtedly the better person to hold the gold.

Now it remains to be seen what transpires in the Backlash match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria.

