3 Clear signs that former WWE Universal Champion is AEW bound

AEW has emerged as WWE’s biggest rival in the last few years. Several of the sports entertainment giant's former stars, including big names and multi-time world champions, have departed for the Tony Khan-led promotion. Interestingly, there is a chance that Bill Goldberg could also be making his way to Jacksonville, and here are three clear signs why the former Universal Champion may become All Elite.#3 Goldberg is unhappy with his WWE retirementIt is no secret that WWE butchered Goldberg’s long-awaited retirement match. The buildup received almost no promo work from the Hall of Famer. Da Man only got a video package of an interview where he spoke to Michael Cole about why he is after Gunther.He cited The Ring General’s disrespect at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE in front of his family and his home crowd of Atlanta as one of the reasons he wanted to go against the star. While the World Heavyweight Champion received promos and spoke to the crowd, Goldberg interrupted him to give a response. But despite this being his farewell, he never got the chance to speak to the fans.The one time the Hall of Famer did get a chance to speak, his speech was cut midway through the broadcast. This angered several of his fans who were expecting the departure of the icon of not just WWE, but WCW as well.Even Goldberg expressed his frustration on the matter while speaking at The Ariel Helwani Show, and highlighted that the Stamford-based promotion, as well as NBC, were aware that he was going to give a farewell address.#2 Tony Khan can offer Goldberg a good retirement tourThe retirement match of Goldberg caused quite a stir in the pro wrestling circle. Speaking about it on his Busted Open podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray noted that this is a big opportunity for AEW to invite Da Man to the promotion. He stated that Tony Khan can offer the WCW icon a proper farewell worth remembering that would go down in history.The Dudley Boy noted that the promotion could include Sting in the All Elite retirement tour of Goldberg. Interestingly, Sting received a spectacular final match in the Jacksonville-based promotion where he defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Darby Allin against The Young Bucks. The match made waves, and instead of losing, he walked out of the ring for a final time as a titleholder.Thus, Tony Khan has the capacity to create the same magic once again with Da Man. Negotiations for turning Goldberg All Elite haven’t gone very smoothly in the past. However, the WWE Hall of Famer and the AEW now have a chance to rewrite that equation and create something grand.#1 MJF is open to facing GoldbergSpeaking about Goldberg’s retirement match, AEW’s MJF acknowledged that Goldberg was one of his favorites alongside The Rock growing up. However, he also added that he is ready to face him and would “embarrass” the 58-year-old if he chooses to step into the ring with him.Sticking to his pro wrestling character, he said that he’d charge a hefty amount to give Da Man a proper sendoff. He even stated that AEW fans would love to see him take on the WWE Hall of Famer, claiming that it would be a marquee match in any era. Thus, the stage is more or less set for Goldberg to turn All Elite and get a retirement match his legacy truly deserves. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for him.