3 Clear signs that Jade Cargill is winning the WWE Women’s Title at SummerSlam 2025

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill is headed to the 2025 SummerSlam to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. The Storm won the Queen of the Ring Tournament to earn the title shot, and sparks are already flying between her and The Buff Barbie. Here are three clear signs that the former AEW star will emerge victorious and become the new Women’s Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer:#3. Naomi’s early Money in the Bank cash-inNaomi cashed in her Women’s Money in the Bank contract on IYO SKY at the 2025 Evolution. This was a shocking turn of events since everyone believed that The Glow was after Tiffany Stratton and wanted to sabotage Jade Cargill’s title pursuit. However, now that the 37-year-old is out of the equation and holds the Women’s World Championship, she isn’t a threat anymore.With Naomi no longer looming above Jade Cargill’s head, she will be able to fully lock in on her match against Stratton. Given the difference in raw power and experience between the two, The Storm could sweep The Buff Barbie at SummerSlam and lift the WWE Women’s Championship for the first time.#2. Jade Cargill is the better choice as the championJade Cargill was one of the biggest acquisitions for the Stamford-based promotion last year. The Storm built herself into a big star in AEW, becoming the inaugural winner of the TBS Championship and holding it for 508 days. The 33-year-old also showcased her prowess in the tag team division alongside Bianca Belair, receiving several hot tags across matches and crushing her opponents.With more opportunities for promos and mic work, Cargill stands a chance to stand toe-to-toe with megastars like Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. In comparison, while Tiffany Stratton has shown good competence in the ring, her youngster-versus-veteran gimmick is getting old quickly.Stratton’s promo work for WrestleMania 41 alongside Charlotte Flair also went in a bad direction. Right now, the Queen of the Ring is at the receiving end of a strong push from the company as well. Thus, with nobody to cost the Queen of the Ring, she should become the new WWE Women’s Champion and lead the SmackDown division.#1. Bringing Bianca Belair back into the title pictureWWE put the Women’s Tag Team Championship on two of the most talented and successful singles superstars last year: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. A fallout or a confrontation between the two was teased multiple times. The tag team partners almost came to blows during a Battle Royal on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of the 2024 Crown Jewel.However, an ambush from Naomi in October caused Jade Cargill to stay away from programming till the 2025 Elimination Chamber in March. Since The Storm’s return, the two have not spoken to each other, but have been involved in staredowns. While The EST of WWE is injured right now, she could get into a feud with Cargill following her return.Putting the title on Jade Cargill will add more weight to their bubbling feud. Moreover, it would also bring Bianca Belair back into the world title picture. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former AEW star at SummerSlam.