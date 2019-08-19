3 Clear signs that Kevin Owens will be the next WWE King of The Ring

Riju Dasgupta

I have a feeling that Owens will win the tournament

WWE RAW is almost upon us. As is WWE SmackDown Live. What makes this edition of the show special is the fact that it also marks the beginning of the King of the Ring tournament, where many talented mid-carders will look to take their career to the very next level.

I have a feeling that it will be Kevin Owens who wins the whole thing and I will explain why in this article. This is not based on insider information but only on supposition and the pattern that WWE uses to book all its programs.

Be sure to let me know your thoughts and views in the comments. If not the winner, I have a feeling that Kevin Owens will, at least, be a finalist in the said tournament.

And I will support this statement with the following rock-solid reasons...

#3 Building a draw from SmackDown Live

Let me explain this in terms of actual figures. The post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown Live drew 2.164 million viewers, which was a solid improvement over the past week. In comparison, WWE RAW drew 2.729 million viewers, which is a significantly higher amount. It's just that a lot more people make it a point to watch RAW every week than its lesser-known cousin.

So while you could always have someone like Drew McIntyre or Ricochet win the whole thing, I have a feeling that it would make far more sense to have someone in the blue brand become the King of the Ring. And of all the names in the blue brand, Kevin Owens is probably the one best suited to win the whole thing, in my opinion.

WWE needs to give people a reason to tune in to SmackDown Live. Having a draw in Kevin Owens would go a long way in achieving the same.

