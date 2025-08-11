  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 3 Clear Signs Triple H is Ruining Roman Reigns

3 Clear Signs Triple H is Ruining Roman Reigns

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 11, 2025 07:21 GMT
Roman Reigns &amp; Triple H! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns & Triple H! (Credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the biggest megastars WWE has ever produced. He continues to evolve under the company's wing.

Ad

The 40-year-old superstar gained major popularity over the past five years as he developed his iconic "Tribal Chief" persona, which not only helped him grow but also benefited the promotion.

However, since the OTC lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, his momentum rapidly derailed. In this article, we will examine three clear signs that suggest the CCO Triple H is ruining Roman Reigns.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

#3. Making him fight a losing battle

The OTC hasn't competed in any major match. The last major bout Reigns competed in was at RAW's debut on Netflix against Solo Sikoa to determine the real Tribal Chief and the possession of the "Ula Fala."

However, since The Bloodline saga ended, Reigns hasn't been on the right path and has been fighting a losing battle. He finally got a win at SummerSlam after a long wait, but it wasn't easy, as Jey Uso was the one to pin and capture the win, making him look secondary to his former Right-hand Man and tarnishing his "Tribal Chief" persona.

Ad

#2. Roman Reigns is being written off with the same angles

For quite some time, Reigns has been working a part-time WWE schedule, which has already shaken his position as the top face of the company. To make matters worse, the Triple H-led creative team has been using similar angles to write him off.

The OTC gets and matches at major PLE, gets beaten up, goes on leave, and returns to reclaim and repeat the same.

Ad

#1. Didn't get a championship rematch

Roman Reigns had one of the most iconic title reigns in sports entertainment history, and with that, he has cemented his place as one of the greatest WWE champions of all time.

However, oddly, he never got his rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship since losing his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Triple H gave The American Nightmare a rematch for the gold right after losing it to John Cena, and he has now regained his title by defeating the Last Real Champion at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

While all these points show how The Game and the creatives are ruining Roman Reigns' standing in the company, no one can deny that fans still give a massive response whenever the OTC appears on television.

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion fixes issues with the 40-year-old star. Only time will tell.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications