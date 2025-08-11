3 Clear Signs Triple H is Ruining Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the biggest megastars WWE has ever produced. He continues to evolve under the company's wing.The 40-year-old superstar gained major popularity over the past five years as he developed his iconic &quot;Tribal Chief&quot; persona, which not only helped him grow but also benefited the promotion.However, since the OTC lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, his momentum rapidly derailed. In this article, we will examine three clear signs that suggest the CCO Triple H is ruining Roman Reigns.#3. Making him fight a losing battleThe OTC hasn't competed in any major match. The last major bout Reigns competed in was at RAW's debut on Netflix against Solo Sikoa to determine the real Tribal Chief and the possession of the &quot;Ula Fala.&quot;However, since The Bloodline saga ended, Reigns hasn't been on the right path and has been fighting a losing battle. He finally got a win at SummerSlam after a long wait, but it wasn't easy, as Jey Uso was the one to pin and capture the win, making him look secondary to his former Right-hand Man and tarnishing his &quot;Tribal Chief&quot; persona.#2. Roman Reigns is being written off with the same anglesFor quite some time, Reigns has been working a part-time WWE schedule, which has already shaken his position as the top face of the company. To make matters worse, the Triple H-led creative team has been using similar angles to write him off. The OTC gets and matches at major PLE, gets beaten up, goes on leave, and returns to reclaim and repeat the same.#1. Didn't get a championship rematchRoman Reigns had one of the most iconic title reigns in sports entertainment history, and with that, he has cemented his place as one of the greatest WWE champions of all time.However, oddly, he never got his rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship since losing his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.Meanwhile, Triple H gave The American Nightmare a rematch for the gold right after losing it to John Cena, and he has now regained his title by defeating the Last Real Champion at SummerSlam 2025.While all these points show how The Game and the creatives are ruining Roman Reigns' standing in the company, no one can deny that fans still give a massive response whenever the OTC appears on television.It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion fixes issues with the 40-year-old star. Only time will tell.