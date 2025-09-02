3 Clear signs that WWE has turned The Wyatt Sicks heel

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 02, 2025 05:04 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks retained Tag Team title on Clash in Paris! (Credits: WWE.Com)
The Wyatt Sicks have been riding a massive wave of success in WWE since debuting on the Friday Night SmackDown. The heel faction has been gunning for the blue brand's tag division, and after defeating the Street Profits, the heel stable captured the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Sicks successfully defended their tag team championships against the Street Profits at the Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event. The big win has assured that Triple H may have some major plans for the sinister group.

In this listicle, we will look at three signs that indicate that WWE has turned Wyatt Sicks' heel:

#3. Uncle Howdy's manipulation arc

Bo Dallas, the alter-ego of Wyatt Sicks' leader, Uncle Howdy, has seemingly undergone a character switch, as he was seen as himself after months backstage last week. He is attempting to break up the Street Profits before their title match against his faction mates at the Clash in Paris.

This change may be a significant hint that Wyatt Sicks has transitioned to a heel group, as they are using mind games before matches to gain a mental advantage.

#2. Cheated to retain their WWE Tag Team Title

The Wyatt Sicks had a perfect outing this weekend, still holding the WWE Tag Team Championship and beating one of the most formidable challengers in the division, the former champions, Street Profits.

However, what caught the fans' attention was that the sinister group, instead of retaining the titles clean, got a victory after Uncle Howdy got involved and caused a distraction, which is another major hint that the faction has turned heel.

#1. Wreaking havoc

Since their arrival on the blue brand, the Wyatts have been a force to be reckoned with as they have been one step ahead of every tag team on the SmackDown roster.

However, the Sicks have gained a reputation for wreaking havoc whenever they are in the squared circle, which appears to have become more frequent in their case, typically a heelish act.

Edited by Angana Roy
