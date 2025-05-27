3 Consequences for Dominik Mysterio after accidentally costing Finn Balor WWE Money in the Bank qualifier

The latest edition of WWE RAW concluded with Seth Rollins punching his ticket to the 2025 Money in the Bank ladder match. The bout ended with chaos. Dominik Mysterio came down the ring while Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were busy handling business with Jey Uso. “Dirty” Dom threw a chair inside the ring to help Balor.

However, it backfired as the chair went far from Finn. When he tried to reach the steel chair, capitalizing on the moment using his ring IQ, Rollins connected a Stomp on Prince, planting his face onto the chair, and secured the win. The Judgment Day has already been hanging on a thin thread, and Mysterio accidentally costing Balor might have escalated the tensions further.

In this listicle, we look at three consequences for Dominik Mysterio after he cost Finn Balor the 2025 MITB qualifier bout on the red brand:

#3. Finn Balor could manipulate Liv Morgan

Following another bitter loss, Finn Balor could implement his game plan further to break Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio apart. The Prince might try manipulating the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion into thinking “Dirty” Dom was flirting with Roxanne Perez, whom he brought to help her.

Balor might initiate tension between Morgan and Mysterio, and create yet another love triangle angle. Meanwhile, Balor would climb ladders and get back to the top, pushing Liv and Dominik down.

#2. The Prince might quit Judgment Day

It’s not the first time in a while that Finn Balor tasted defeat after his faction mates fumbled in helping him. He might feel robbed and betrayed after what went down at Monday Night RAW.

In the upcoming episode, the inaugural Universal Champion could announce that he is officially done with Judgment Day and is quitting the heel faction. He feels that he is the only one putting in efforts and getting nothing in return, so he might want to pursue his own way.

#1. Balor might cost Dominik Mysterio his WWE IC Title

Dominik Mysterio captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship after pinning his factionmate, Finn Balor, at WrestleMania 41 in a Four-way Match. The loss at the latest edition of RAW could serve as the final nail in the coffin for Judgment Day, and the Prince would cost “Dirty” Dom his IC Title, getting his sweet revenge on him.

It would also kick off the much-anticipated rivalry between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio that WWE has been hinting at for months.

