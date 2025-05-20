  • home icon
3 Consequences Lyra Valkyria could face for costing Becky Lynch WWE Money in the Bank opportunity

By Ankit Singh
Modified May 20, 2025 03:17 GMT
Lyra Valkyria looking down on Becky Lynch [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria have been locked in a feud since The Man turned heel on the Women’s Intercontinental Champion on RAW after WrestleMania 41. This week’s red-branded show saw another chapter written in their rivalry, with Valkyria costing Lynch a chance to enter the Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, her actions could have big consequences, and here are three ways the heel wrestler could make the IC Champ pay.

#3 Becky Lynch could force Lyra Valkyria to be written off

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria faced each other for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at the 2025 Backlash. The match saw the inaugural IC Champ retain her title; however, instead of a decisive win, the 28-year-old sneaked in a pinfall to defeat The Man. Moreover, Valyria also ate a heavy boot during the closing moments of the match right before this pinfall.

The champion clutched her face after the impact, and Michael Cole noted that she may have broken her nose. However, nine nights after taking the big hit to her face, she made a comeback this week.

Since Lyra made The Man lose her chance to be in the MITB ladder match by interfering in her Triple Threat qualifier, Lynch could try to injure Valkyria for real this time. Thus, the former seven-time Women’s World Champion could ambush her former protege, injuring and forcing her to be written off active programming.

#2 Becky Lynch could get Adam Pearce to punish Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch was close to winning her qualifying match against Roxanne Perez and Natalya. However, as soon as Lyra Valkyria interfered, The Prodigy took advantage of the situation, landed an instant Pop Rocks on Nattie, and pinned her to win the bout. The former two-time NXT Women’s Champion will head to the June 8, 2025, premium live event.

Since this directly cost her a chance to potentially become a world champion for the eighth time, Lynch could go to Adam Pearce. The Man could ask the RAW General Manager to punish the 28-year-old for her actions. She could also threaten Scrap Iron by saying she would ambush and injure more superstars like Bayley if he didn’t do anything about it.

#1 Becky Lynch could become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion

While the feud between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch is highly personal, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship is also a big part. It should be noted that during a promo ahead of Backlash, Valkyria downplayed The Man’s achievements as a seven-time Women’s World Champ by saying that she owns a title nobody ever has and a title Lynch, especially, never will.

Thus, to strike her former mentee down where it would hurt the most, Lynch could get herself into another Intercontinental Championship match down the line. Since she barely bit the dust last time, she would be more careful and could defeat Valkyria this time.

Thus, The Man could steal the Women’s IC Title from the 28-year-old for a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the two superstars in this feud.

Edited by Angana Roy
