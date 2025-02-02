3 Consequences for Piper Niven after she accidentally eliminated Chelsea Green from WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green got eliminated by the last woman she expected to toss her out of the ring - Piper Niven. The inaugural Women’s United States Champion looked visibly angry after her best friend accidentally crushed her hopes for a world title at WrestleMania 41. Here are three consequences Niven could now face as a result of her unintentional move.

#3. Chelsea Green fires Piper Niven

Chelsea Green was having a formidable run in this year’s Women's Royal Rumble match. Despite being the least-liked superstar in the ring, she survived for a long time and also eliminated B-Fab to score the night’s first elimination. She also eliminated the highly dangerous Lash Legend from the match.

Just when Naomi and Bianca Belair cornered The Hot Mess, Piper Niven entered the match. Instead of making the job easy for her, the Scotswoman eliminated her while trying to take out the Women's Tag Team Champions.

In a way, the Women’s United States Champion could think that she is better off without Piper Niven. Thus, The Hot Mess could fire her tag team partner. This would allow WWE to give a proper singles push to the Scotswoman and also field her as Green's future rival.

#2. The Hot Mess could replace Niven with The IIconics

While Chelsea Green could do away with Piper Niven, she would not risk styling alone in the women’s division. The Royal Rumble gave The Hot Mess enough evidence that she isn’t liked by anybody across all three brands of WWE. Thus, she could replace the Scotswoman with The IIconics: Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Notably, many fans expected the tag team to make a return in this year’s Rumble. The duo was released from WWE back in 2021 and announced that they would indefinitely step away from in-ring competition in April 2022. However, Prestige Wrestling recently announced their return. Moreover, the duo will make a comeback very close to WrestleMania 41, and in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thus, Chelsea Green could bring The IIconics back to WWE to protect her Women’s United States Championship.

#1. Green could force Niven to move to WWE RAW

While Chelsea Green’s character has a heavy comic element to it, she also has a short temper. The Hot Mess already showed her anger by screaming at Piper Niven after she got eliminated. Now, to punish her best friend, Green could force the Scotswoman to move to Monday Night RAW.

WWE could use this opportunity to give Niven a good push on the red-branded show. The Stamford-based promotion has already hinted that it could have big plans for the 33-year-old by getting her eliminated by this year’s Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.

Piper Niven has already been in a title match against Bayley at the 2024 Clash at the Castle PLE. Thus, it is possible that she could receive another world or mid-card title push. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for Chelsea Green and Niven.

