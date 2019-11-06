Rocky Romances: 3 Couples who are split between WWE and AEW

There are a couple of wrestlers who are split over AEW and WWE

AEW has become the new competition in the wrestling world, mainly to WWE since the show now airs on Wednesday nights at the same time as WWE's NXT. Competition is healthy and it appears that for the most part both company's are doing well when it comes to ratings and another promotion just means that there is more wrestling to watch.

That being said, AEW has taken a number of shots at WWE over the past few weeks and WWE has returned the favor. There are rumors about many stars who want to leave WWE and head to AEW when their contracts are up and it appears that WWE is doing everything to prevent this.

Whilst both companies have managed to co-exist for more than a month there are some stars who have been pushed into quite the predicament since they are dating someone who is working for the other promotion.

Here are three couples who have been able to make their cross-promotion relationships work over the past few weeks.

#3. Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) and Peyton Royce

Peyton Royce and Tye Dillinger married back in August

Tye Dillinger looked like he would accomplish some big things in WWE when he was known as The Perfect 10 in NXT, but sadly this didn't come to fruition when he was promoted to the main roster. Dillinger's release from the company was a shock back in February after it was revealed that he had actually asked to be released and the company had granted his request just three days later.

Dillinger left the company but when he headed over to AEW and became known as Shawn Spears, he left his long-time girlfriend and fiance Peyton Royce behind. The couple met during their time in NXT and have been dating ever since 2015. Thankfully for them, Spears' move hasn't come between the two stars, as they were married in August 2019.

