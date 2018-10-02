3 crazy predictions for the last entrant in Royal Rumble 2019

What if CM Punk returns to WWE next year?

Royal Rumble is one of WWE's 'Big Four' pay-per-view events of the year along with WrestleMania, Survivor Series, and SummerSlam. It is the first landmark in WWE's road to WrestleMania.

Given it is the ticket to main-event WrestleMania, there is always a sense of urgency among the WWE Superstars regarding the Royal Rumble. Also, the WWE Universe eagerly awaits the epic event in order to witness who is next in line to receive a major push.

Although Royal Rumble is all about numbers and statistics, it has had its fair share of shock and surprises, and given this year's Royal Rumble lived up to expectations, fans will be hoping for the same next year.

Although every spot in the rumble has its own importance, there is something different about the 30th entry. Logically, it gives you an edge over all other superstars, however it has also given fans a whole lot of shocks and surprises.

I mean, who could forget the sight of a returning John Cena as a number 30 entrant in Royal Rumble 2008, or The Game returning to win the WWE Championship in 2016?

Thus, in this article we take a look at 3 crazy names for the number 30 entrant in Royal Rumble 2019.

#1 Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is a known face in the pro wrestling business

Ever since John Cena posted a picture of Kenny Omega on his Twitter account in 2017, speculation and rumours of a potential signing of The NJPW superstar began circulating all over the Internet. However, it was not meant to be.

Kenny Omega is a well known name in the pro wrestling industry. One of the gifted yet hard-working athletes, Omega has produced some 5-star matches with Rainmaker Okada.

Omega is currently NJPW's undisputed champion, however his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires around the time of Royal Rumble next year. Thus it gives WWE an ample amount of opportunity to not only sign him, but also launch him in grand fashion. He could make a hell of a number 30 entrant.

