3 Current family members that WWE acknowledges and 2 that they ignore

Being part of the WWE roster has become something of a family affair in recent years with many wrestlers being able to sign their contracts alongside their siblings or even their parents.

The most famous siblings in WWE history have to be The Hardy Boyz and The Bella Twins. The company continues to acknowledge a number of current family members that make sense in their storylines, like the Bellas, but there are some who continue to be ignored.

At present, there are two interesting family feuds on SmackDown where WWE is acknowledging that there are real-life family members on their roster, but there are others who have been completely forgotten.

#5 WWE Acknowledges: Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has become quite the star in WWE over the past few months, despite only signing a contract with the company back in August. The son of Rey Mysterio has been an integral part of the feud between Seth Rollins and his father over the past few months and it's also allowed the rest of his family to be introduced to the WWE Universe.

Aalyah, Dominik's sister, has now become a part of the feud but it appears that she is now on Murphy's side and could be set to turn against her whole family, while their mother Angie has made various appearances when needed.

This isn't the first time Dominik has been part of a feud alongside his father since the eight-year-old was a main part of a custody battle between Eddie Guerrero and Mysterio back in 2005. It was only a long time later that Dominik decided that he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps.

Dominik is now just 22 years old and is already one of the main stars on the SmackDown brand.