3 current and former WWE Superstars who became parents in 2023 and one who is expecting

The calendar year is barely three months old, but there are already several WWE wrestling families who have announced that they have been blessed with new additions.

Many men and women in WWE over the past few years have welcomed children and been able to return to the ring, including Candice LeRae, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Ronda Rousey.

While several current stars have welcomed children alongside their careers, there are also a number of former stars who have pushed to start a family following their release.

The following list looks at just three stars who have welcomed a child already this year and one who recently announced that she is expecting.

#4. Akira Tozawa and his wife welcomed a baby girl earlier this month

The WWE Universe was surprised by the announcement that former 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa and his wife had welcomed a baby girl last week. The couple announced a few weeks ahead of her arrival that they were expecting their first child, before taking to Twitter to announce that she had arrived with a cute family photo.

The couple also revealed that they had decided to call their firstborn, Ten, and were congratulated by several current and former superstars. Tozawa isn't on the card for WrestleMania, which means that he can now spend some time away from the ring with his family before making his return to the road.

#3/2. Former WWE Superstars Peyton Royce and Tye Dillinger welcomed a son back in January

Peyton Royce, now known as Cassie Lee, revealed back in the summer of 2022 that she was pregnant after months of trying to conceive. The former WWE Superstar shared a heartbreaking video of her journey to becoming a mother over the past few years until she was finally able to share the positive pregnancy test.

Cassie and her husband Tye Dillinger, now known as Shawn Spears, kept the wrestling universe up to date throughout their pregnancy before announcing the arrival of their son back in January. Ahead of time, the couple revealed that they would be calling him Austin Jay, before making the announcement on Instagram.

The couple has since continued to update their fanbase as they have adapted to life with their newborn son.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child

Kelly Kelly publicly revealed that she suffered a miscarriage back in 2021 and has since been pushing to become a mother following her marriage to Joe Coba later that year. The couple made the announcement earlier this week that Kelly was now 14 weeks pregnant and finally out of the first trimester.

The couple revealed the news exclusively to ETOnline and also shared several pictures of Kelly's growing baby bump.

The couple also noted that their first baby is due on September 25, while revealing that Kelly will still be at WrestleMania this weekend. Kelly has made several appearances since her departure back in 2012 and remains an Ambassador for the company.

