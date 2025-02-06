3 Current WWE champions who could be forced to relinquish their titles on SmackDown

WWE is officially on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The grand event on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada might witness new champions being crowned. However, there might be a few title changes even before The Show of Shows this year.

WWE's creative team might force a few champions to drop the titles before WrestleMania 41 because of injury or any other reason. It appears possible, especially on SmackDown, that a few titleholders might relinquish their titles.

That said, this listicle will discuss 3 WWE champions who might give up their titles on SmackDown.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#3. Naomi

Naomi filled in for an injured Jade Cargill and helped Bianca Belair retain the Women's Tag Team Championship on SmackDown. However, what if Jade returned in the coming weeks, and wants her title back? Naomi will have then no option but to relinquish the title and make way for Jade.

Trending

The former one-half of Women's Tag Team Champion has been absent from WWE ever since she was assaulted by a mysterious attacker on SmackDown a few weeks back. The needle of suspicion has pointed towards several superstars like Bayley, Nia Jax, and even Jade's partner, Bianca.

However, it hasn't been revealed who attacked Jade. Although her injury was kayfabe, it was reported that the 32-year-old superstar was taken off TV due to some other serious injury. It remains to be seen if Jade will return before WrestleMania 41 or not.

#2. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)

The current WWE tag team champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa might be forced to relinquish their gold after they retained it by foul means at the recently concluded Royal Rumble.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits interfered in the title bout at Royal Rumble, causing Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of Motor City Machine Guns to lose. In the two-out-of-three falls match, The Street Profits arrived out of nowhere and caused the MCMG to lose. Angelo Dawkins blasted Alex Shelley with a crutch, while the match referee was not looking.

Later, the duo also attacked DIY after they won, hinting at a future three-way battle for the tag titles. Triple H might order DIY to relinquish the titles and a Triple Threat contest might be announced at WrestleMania 41, with all three teams going to fight for it.

#1. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare might also be asked to relinquish his WWE title well before WrestleMania 41. Cody is reportedly dealing with multiple injuries after his epic Ladder Match against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. Jackie Redmond announced that not only did Cody Rhodes suffer multiple injuries during his fight against Owens, but his in-ring status "might be in the air as well."

However, the 39-year-old superstar might appear on SmackDown this week, and announce the status of his injuries and his future participation in WWE events.

The Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will also be appearing on SmackDown this week, and he might also challenge Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41. However, the tables might tilt if Cody is forced to relinquish his title and a new winner is crowned at WrestleMania 41. The ball is in Cody's court now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback