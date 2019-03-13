3 Current WWE records you won't believe

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.68K // 13 Mar 2019, 14:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns was a teenager when Brock Lesnar last wrestled on WWE RAW.

The incredible world of WWE often sees new records established and broken and then there are some records that fans are not aware of.

Today, let's take a look at some current WWE records that a lot of fans may not be aware of. Some of these are more interesting than most of the well-known records.

Rusev hasn't won a PPV match in 2 years

Rusev has not won a PPV match since 2016 at the Battleground PPV

What's happened to Rusev is one of the biggest questions regarding WWE's booking decisions? Despite being in the best shape of his career right now and over with fans, WWE just won't give this guy a break. Despite being a popular babyface, he was once again turned heel recently after losing the US title at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking of losing, it's incredible that he has not won a match on PPV in over 2 years at this point. The last PPV match Rusev won was at Battleground 2016 against Zack Ryder. We aren't counting his win at Roadblock: End of the Line because that was on the pre-show. This is the same guy who rode into WrestleMania in a tank.

Longest reigning champion in WWE

Pete Dunne has held the WWE UK Championship for 662 days

At the time of writing this article, Pete Dunne is the longest reigning title holder in modern WWE history. He's held the WWE United Kingdom Championship for 662 days as of the time of writing, and we won't be surprised if he manages to hold on to the title until the two-year mark which is less than a 100 days at this point.

Who in NXT UK can take the title from Dunne? It's hard to tell because he looks unbeatable on that brand.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement