×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Current WWE records you won't believe

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.68K   //    13 Mar 2019, 14:41 IST

Roman Reigns was a teenager when Brock Lesnar last wrestled on WWE RAW.
Roman Reigns was a teenager when Brock Lesnar last wrestled on WWE RAW.

The incredible world of WWE often sees new records established and broken and then there are some records that fans are not aware of.

Today, let's take a look at some current WWE records that a lot of fans may not be aware of. Some of these are more interesting than most of the well-known records.

Rusev hasn't won a PPV match in 2 years

Rusev has not won a PPV match since 2016 at the Battleground PPV
Rusev has not won a PPV match since 2016 at the Battleground PPV

What's happened to Rusev is one of the biggest questions regarding WWE's booking decisions? Despite being in the best shape of his career right now and over with fans, WWE just won't give this guy a break. Despite being a popular babyface, he was once again turned heel recently after losing the US title at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking of losing, it's incredible that he has not won a match on PPV in over 2 years at this point. The last PPV match Rusev won was at Battleground 2016 against Zack Ryder. We aren't counting his win at Roadblock: End of the Line because that was on the pre-show. This is the same guy who rode into WrestleMania in a tank.

Longest reigning champion in WWE

Pete Dunne has held the WWE UK Championship for 662 days
Pete Dunne has held the WWE UK Championship for 662 days

At the time of writing this article, Pete Dunne is the longest reigning title holder in modern WWE history. He's held the WWE United Kingdom Championship for 662 days as of the time of writing, and we won't be surprised if he manages to hold on to the title until the two-year mark which is less than a 100 days at this point.

Who in NXT UK can take the title from Dunne? It's hard to tell because he looks unbeatable on that brand.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Brock Lesnar
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
5 WWE Superstars you won't believe beat Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
4 WWE records that will never be broken
RELATED STORY
8 new WWE records in 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE: 3 Superstars Way Too Old to Wrestle & 2 That Are Surprisingly Not
RELATED STORY
3 ways WWE can make us believe Finn Balor will defeat Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
6 Current WWE Superstars' family ties you didn't know about 
RELATED STORY
Ranking each WWE Championship's current spot on the main roster
RELATED STORY
3 Jobs You Won't Believe These WWE Superstars Had Before Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: 3 streaks and records which could be broken at the WWE PPV
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar is not on RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us