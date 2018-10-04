3 Current WWE Rumors We Hope Are True And 2 We Hope Aren't

In this article, we take a look at 3 current WWE rumors we hope are true, and 2 we hope are not...

As we continue to move forward into the fall months of WWE, the rumors surrounding the rest of the year and the road to WrestleMania continue to intensify with each passing day. Nothing is for certain in WWE, and Vince McMahon is constantly making changes storyline-wise and creating new exciting possibilities every week for fans. While some believe the WWE is at an all-time low intrigue-wise (based on the low Raw and SmackDown ratings recently), there is still plenty to be excited about right now.

The WWE's big Australia Super Show-Down is occurring this Sunday on the 6th, and their Crown Jewel pay-per-view which hails from Saudi Arabia is set to go down in early November -- the 2nd to be exact. To add to things, the 1000th edition of SmackDown Live is also right around the corner, and we have already been confirmed of a Dave Bautista return so far -- The Rock is also rumoured...

There are many current rumors surrounding these three monumental shows, and as you may have expected, we are already beginning to hear of the latest rumors and possibilities regarding the Royal Rumble and of course, WrestleMania 35. As always, some of these rumors are sure to excite fans, whereas a couple of them are likely not going to be well received. Today, we will take a closer look at 3 current WWE rumors we hope are true, and 2 we hope aren't.

#5 Hope Is True: Repeat Royal Rumble Winner In 2019... (Possibly The Rock)

WrestleVotes has informed fans we will likely see a repeat Royal Rumble winner next year in 2019...

Despite only being three days into October, we have already been blessed with many extraordinarily interesting WWE rumors. To start things off on an intriguing note, according to WrestleVotes, the current rumor or possibility surrounding the Royal Rumble in 2019 is that we will have a repeat winner next year. This rumor has undoubtedly caused a lot of excitement in the wrestling community, as there are many names fans would love to see make a comeback and head into WrestleMania with a guaranteed World Championship match.

One of the rumored names who could potentially win the Royal Rumble is none other than "The Brahma Bull" Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as many believe the WWE may be building towards a Roman Reigns versus The Rock Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

John Cena is also a strong possibility at this point, but the WWE have expressed great interest in a Dwayne Johnson return recently, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if Vince McMahon was intrigued by the idea of Rock versus Roman -- it is currently projected that Reigns will have a lengthy title reign, so it is very possible that "The Big Dog" will hold onto the belt until 'Mania.

