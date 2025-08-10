3 current WWE stars born into wealthy families

WWE's current roster is one of the best in the company's history. Although many current stars have had a rough childhood and had to make their way up from the bottom, several names were lucky enough to be born into wealthy families.

Many stars who currently sit at the top of the chain in World Wrestling Entertainment, including John Cena, have revealed their struggles growing up. Although The Cenation Leader's father was financially sound, he still had to make his own luck in the pro wrestling world. The 17-time World Champion has shared multiple stories of him sleeping in a car when he was struggling in wrestling, as he did not want to go back to ask for help from his parents.

However, unlike Cena, several names on the current WWE roster were born into wealthy families. Let's take a look at three names who didn't have too many financial struggles growing up.

#3. WWE icon Natalya

Natalya is one of the biggest names on the women's roster in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Queen of Harts has won several titles throughout her career and is still going strong, helping the younger generation thrive within the company.

Nattie's family is well known in the professional wrestling world. The legend's grandfather, Stu Hart, was a wrestler and a businessman as well. Stu was one of the founders of Stampede Wrestling, which was a popular professional wrestling promotion in Canada.

The Queen of Harts' father, Jim Neidhart, was also a wrestler. She did not face any financial struggles growing up and even got the opportunity to train to become a professional wrestler in her family's Dungeon.

#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is another star who was born in a wrestling family. Dirty Dom's father, Rey Mysterio, is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The Hall of Famer has been a part of the professional wrestling world for decades.

As someone who was one of the biggest names on the WWE roster back in the day, he managed to provide a lush life for his kids. During an interview on the No Contest Wrestling podcast, The Master of 619 also revealed that he bought a BMW for Dominik when he was just a teenager.

Dirty Dom is now continuing his father's legacy and is on course to become one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion. Many consider him a multi-time future world champion.

#1. WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch will go down in history as one of the most influential women in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Man has revolutionized professional wrestling for women and has continued to make a name for herself despite winning almost everything in the company.

The current Women's Intercontinental Champion is from Ireland. Her parents also have a massive background in wrestling, as her mother was a competitor and her father was a wrestling promoter in their home country. Ireland is also one of the most expensive countries to live in, and her parents were able to provide a nice life for their children.

Big Time Becks is currently in a heated feud with Nikki Bella. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for their rivalry going forward.

