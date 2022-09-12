3 current WWE Superstars who once wrestled for AEW

When you look at WWE and AEW, it’s not hard to imagine how wrestlers would jump from one brand to the other at some point. We’ve already seen more than a plethora of Superstars make their jump to AEW, citing displeasure and disappointment in their character’s direction in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, in AEW’s three years of existence, we have witnessed a handful of wrestlers make their way from the company to WWE, whether for professional or financial growth.

Regardless, on this list, we will take a look at three current WWE Superstars who once wrestled for AEW.

#3 – Blair Davenport

Under her original ring name, “Bea Priestley”, she wrestled for AEW after turning down a contract offer from WWE in 2019. She would make her debut on July 19, teaming up with Shoko Nakajima to defeat Dr. Britt Baker (D.M.D.) and Riho in a tag match at “Fight for the Fallen”.

Unfortunately, she would be deemed as being “unprofessional” after the match for kicking Baker in the back of the head too hard, causing her to have a concussion.

Priestley spent the remaining days with AEW wrestling on DARK and making occasional appearances on Dynamite, with no other matches that were noteworthy. She was then released from AEW in August 2020.

After a brief stint with NJPW, she signed a contract with WWE and made her debut under the alias, “Blair Davenport”. She recently lost a Triple Threat match to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championships at “Worlds Collide” (2022) that also featured Mandy Rose and Meiko Satamura.

#2 – "WWE's 'Toxic Attraction' - Gigi Dolin

Gigi Dolin made her AEW debut under her old ring name, “Priscilla Kelly”. Her most notable match in the Jacksonville-based promotion came at “All Out” (2019) as a surprise entry for the Casino Battle Royal match.

She would go on to compete at Chris Jericho’s “Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux” event, which was taped for AEW Dynamite, as she competed in a singles match with Dr. Britt Baker (D.M.D.). She would eventually depart with AEW shortly thereafter.

Kelly would then go on to sign with WWE in 2021 with a new ring name, “Gigi Dolin”. She is currently a member of the faction, “Toxic Attraction”, having just made their transition from the NXT brand to the main roster.

#1 – "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes

“The American Nightmare” was one of the founders of AEW, and was also the AEW Executive Vice President. Cody had a fantastic run at AEW, becoming a three-time AEW TNT Champion and having historic rivalries with the likes of Malakai Black, Sammy Guevara, Brodie Lee, and Chris Jericho.

However, Cody Rhodes made his shocking exit from the company on February 15, 2022, as he and his wife Brandi were unable to come to terms on a new contract. This sparked rumors that Rhodes was in negotiations for a return with WWE.

Those rumors came to be true as he made his re-debut for the company at WrestleMania 38 as the mystery opponent to face Seth Rollins. Rhodes would defeat Rollins and go on to have several rematches with him.

Unfortunately, Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will be out of action for nine months.

