3 current WWE story-lines you must watch

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 577 // 25 Sep 2018, 16:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Perhaps one of the best WWE Championship feuds in the last few years

WWE storylines have value and suit all wrestling fans. There are the comedic storylines. Then there are the epic storylines, such as Shawn Michaels versus Bret Hart in 1997, see video below. Nevertheless, throughout history, they have all served an individual purpose. Moreover, they are the glue which holds WWE brand together.

Presently, storylines throughout WWE brands are both exciting and dull. On Raw, The Shield is on the verge of breaking up. Whereas, on SmackDown Live The Miz and Daniel Bryan are building an excellent story.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Regardless of which story catches your attention, they are progressing well. In particular, Rusev and Aiden English was unexpected and will deliver exponentially. Let's explore some gripping storylines you must watch.

# 3. The War Raiders vs Undisputed Era

This feud will be exciting

Hanson and Rowe collectively known as War Raiders have dominated NXT since arriving. Between 2014-2018 they performed in all major independent promotions. However, their primary base was Ring of Honor (ROH). They are former IWGP Tag Team champions and ROH Tag team champions.

Since debuting with WWE, they have made their presence known by by attacking NXT tag teams, such as Heavy Machinery and Undisputed Era. However, it is their attack on Undisputed Era which has garnered attention. At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV War Raiders blindsided them.

Recently on NXT television War Raiders once again attacked Undisputed Era. It happened after an epic between Pete Dunne and Ricochet, see video below. This segment was awesome. Moreover, it could spawn a feud between Pete Dunne and Richochet. Nevertheless, the interaction between everyone could lead to a similar feud like the one involving The Shield.

1 / 3 NEXT