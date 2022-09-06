3 Current WWE Superstars who are close friends with Vince McMahon

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon is known to be quite an intimidating and intense individual. Whether you love or hate McMahon, you must give the man credit for changing the wrestling industry forever and creating what WWE has become today - a sports entertainment juggernaut.

McMahon has been in touch with numerous people over the years and has several close allies in the industry. While some of these names, such as Bruce Prichard, can be expected, others may surprise you.

With that said, let's look at three current WWE Superstars who are close friends with Vince McMahon.

#3. Austin Theory and Vince McMahon have developed a friendship

Vince McMahon & Austin Theory

Austin Theory is arguably one of the brightest up-and-coming superstars on the WWE roster to date. The current Money in the Bank contract holder was working on a storyline with the former WWE Chairman prior to his retirement. As a result, it seems as though the two have developed quite the friendship off-screen.

Theory talked about his relationship with Mr. McMahon during an interview with TalkSport. He also talked about how the former CEO took the pressure off the 25-year-old and helped him with ideas.

“It’s definitely great for me because Mr. McMahon wants that relationship with anybody that he uses on his show. I think it is intimidating sometimes to know he has this whole company and show to run, he’s in his office and he’s busy and going to him with ideas. But, it takes a lot of pressure off when you do segments with him and you can joke around with him. If you have a serious idea, he’s already right there. It’s one of those things, like anything, you just got to go and get it.”

The former United States Champion was recently a part of the Clash at the Castle event where he emerged during the main event between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. He was preparing to cash in his MITB contract but was knocked out by WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, who was sitting in the crowd.

#2. Brock Lesnar also shares a special relationship with Mr. McMahon

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo #WWE Triple H confirms Brock Lesnar was upset when he heard about Vince McMahon stepping down from WWE wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/tripl… Triple H confirms Brock Lesnar was upset when he heard about Vince McMahon stepping down from WWE wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/tripl… #WWE https://t.co/IbA3dwYw7Z

The Beast Incarnate has had a tumultuous love/hate relationship with Vince McMahon over the years. However, the two have remained tight and shared a bonding.

Back in August, Brock Lesnar became so upset at the announcement of McMahon's retirement that he walked out of SmackDown. He later re-emerged during the main event segment.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, the former world champion talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon. Lesnar stated that he looks at the former CEO as a father figure.

“Vince [McMahon] and I have had a love/hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good. We’ve got a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both men, but dealing with Dana [White], it’s just a totally different business approach. I met Vince when I was younger, I look at Vince more as a father figure, actually, because I’ve learned a lot of things from him, and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana.”

Lesnar is currently off WWE television for the time being following his loss to Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam. It is not official as to when he will return to the company.

#1. Pat McAfee hosted Vince McMahon on his show

Pat McAfee is one of the most popular and charismatic WWE color commentators and superstars in recent memory. The enthusiasm he has on the mic for the WWE product is arguably unmatched at this time.

McAfee seemingly has a great relationship with Vince McMahon, as evident by their camaraderie and banter on The Pat McAfee Show. During the interview, McMahon offered McAfee a match at WrestleMania, which he gladly accepted.

The former CEO of WWE celebrated his 77th birthday on August 24 and had a private party, with only his closest friends and family members in attendance. One of the people in attendance was Pat McAfee. The SmackDown color commentator was also spotted appearing at a UFC event alongside McMahon.

McAfee was also involved at SummerSlam 2022, where he emerged victorious against Baron Corbin. It was his second appearance at a WWE Premium Live Event after taking on Theory and Mr. McMahon in successive matches at WrestleMania 38.

