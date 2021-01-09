3 Current WWE Superstars who are much younger than they look and 3 who are older

The WWE roster features a wide range of superstars. Some competitors are in their 20s while others are almost 50 years old. Stars like R-Truth and MVP have already passed their peak when it comes to their days as in-ring wrestlers. But the company has found a way for these popular competitors to remain active contributors.

On the other hand, many young competitors have already made an impact. Some of these stars are on NXT, but others are already standing out on the main roster. Either way, age can be deceiving. Some wrestlers look ten years older than their actual age. The opposite argument is true for other stars. Here's a look at five Superstars who are older or younger than one would expect.

#6. Older: WWE star AJ Styles

AJ Styles has been wrestling for a few decades. He was a legend in IMPACT Wrestling before he signed with WWE. Styles debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble, and he has become one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster.

The former world champion is also a father of four, and he has made it clear that he won't be signing another contract with WWE when his current deal expires. "The Phenomenal One" looks fairly young, but he's actually one of the oldest stars on the current roster. In just a few months, Styles will turn 44 years old.

#5. Younger: WWE star Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne burst onto the WWE scene three years ago. He was one of the British stars who stood out as part of the WWE United Kingdom Tournament. Throughout his time with the company, Dunne has already won the NXT United Kingdom Championship, a title he held for 685 days.

Dunne recently returned to NXT, and he has become an integral part of the brand. He's in the NXT Championship picture, and the future looks bright for "The Bruiserweight." It's hard to believe that Dunne is only 27, as his confidence makes him seem like he's much older.