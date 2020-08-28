3 Current WWE Superstars who are older than they look and 3 who are much younger 

WWE Superstars are globally recognizable athletes, which means that they become known all over the world from the moment that they make their WWE debut.

While this pushes many male and female stars to use makeup to allow them to look much better and younger on screen, others only seem to wear the amount that is needed to perform under bright lights.

There are several stars in the company at present who have already had lengthy careers in the indies before making their way to WWE, which is why they are much older than fans believe. Others found other routes into WWE and are now some of the youngest stars in the company. That being said, not all WWE stars actually look their age. In this article. we look at three current WWE Superstars who are older than they look and three who are much younger

#6. Older: WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka (38)

Asuka is the current RAW Women's Champion and even though her time on the main roster hasn't been as significant as her time in NXT, The Empress of Tomorrow has already carved out quite the career.

As a former Royal Rumble winner, the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion and a Women's Money in the Bank winner, Asuka has accomplished a number of feats since signing for WWE in 2015.

Before signing with WWE, Asuka had already been part of the wrestling industry for more than a decade after having made her debut back in 2004. This is why many fans are unaware that Asuka is actually 38 years old.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion looks much younger than many of her fellow female Superstars, but the years that she spent on the wrestling circuit in Japan before coming to WWE have definitely added to the experience that The Empress now has.