3 Current WWE Superstars who recently gave birth and 2 who are expecting 

There has been a revolution in women's wrestling in WWE both on and off-screen over the past few years. This has allowed many women to make the decision to start a family whilst they are still in the spotlight. The likes of Maryse, Maria, Nikki, Brie Bella and even Becky Lynch have all been able to return to the ring following the birth of their children.

This trend has continued throughout 2021 where several current and former women have welcomed children and there are several others who have announced that they are expecting later this year.

The following list looks at just three current WWE Superstars who recently gave birth and two who are set to welcome children later this year.

#5. Recently gave birth: WWE Superstars Sarah Logan and Erik

Erik @Erik_WWE

8lbs 11oz 21.75”



After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe.



He’s perfect.



Sarah Logan was once one third of The Riott Squad but was released from the company in April 2020 as part of WWE's first mass budget cuts.

The former NXT Superstar later announced she was expecting her first child with fellow WWE star Erik, who is one half of The Viking Raiders.

The couple welcomed their son, Cash Raymond Rowe, on February 9th 2021 and Erik announced that Logan was in labor for 44 hours before welcoming their 8lb 11oz son.

Logan was able to get back into the gym and made it clear that she wanted to return to the ring after giving birth to her first child, something that she has since achieved.

Less than a year later, Logan was part of the recent Women's Royal Rumble match where she was able to reunite with Liv Morgan.

Although not featured on RAW this week, there are rumors that Logan could be returning to the company again at a later date since there was a match between The Riott Squad and The Bella Twins teased at The Royal Rumble.

Liv Morgan currently has no creative direction heading into WrestleMania in two months' time so a match with Logan could be an interesting idea.

