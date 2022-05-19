3 Current WWE Superstars who have disclosed that they are LGBTQ

In the modern age, WWE Superstars are expected to share both their personal and professional lives online and are often seen as role models for the next generation.

Several superstars have used their platform to promote their identities and in turn inspire many children and young adults to follow in their footsteps and accept who they are.

Whilst many superstars have been released by the company in recent years, there are still plenty on the main roster who have revealed that they are part of the LGBTQ community.

With that in mind, here are three current WWE Superstars who have disclosed that they are LGBTQ.

#3. Doudrop once revealed that she was bisexual

Doudrop recently made her return to RAW and has been aligned with Nikki A.S.H. Since then, the two Scottish women have stepped up in an attempt to dominate the red brand.

Doudrop was promoted to the main roster following a stint in NXT UK, where the star revealed that she was bisexual. In a now-deleted Tweet, the RAW Superstar celebrated BiVisibity Day by revealing her sexuality to the world:

"Happy #BiVisibilityDay! Guess who’s ready to tell the world? pic.twitter.com/cvQkFNvGtu — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) September 23, 2019"

Several stars went on to congratulate her on the announcement, including AEW's Nyla Rose. Piper recently married her fiance of two years, sharing images of their big day back in September. The company later issued a statement congratulating the couple following their marriage:

“Raw Superstar Doudrop tweeted some beautiful pictures from her recent wedding on Saturday morning. WWE.com congratulates the happy couple and wishes them a wonderful life together.”

#2. Sonya Deville was WWE's first-ever openly gay female wrestler

Sonya Deville has been openly gay since she arrived in WWE and even called herself "The Pride Fighter" on-screen. After being part of Total Divas for several years, Deville was able to introduce her girlfriend to the WWE Universe.

Deville has been linked to a number of women throughout her career, including Seth Rollins' ex Zahra Schrieber, who was released by the company back in 2015.

Deville has used her platform to help other young women struggling with their sexuality and has become an icon in the LGBTQ community. The former WWE official told Variety last year that she just wants to be a voice for her community:

“I really just want to be a voice for the community in sports – specifically in the WWE. “I want to let people know that their sexuality doesn’t define them and how they identify doesn’t define them. And I’m a perfect example of it.”

#1. Shayna Baszler has revealed all about her sexuality

Shayna Bazler has become one of the most feared female wrestlers in the company throughout the course of her career. The Submission Magician has found a way to integrate her MMA training in the ring and has become a dominant force in the Women's Division.

Baszler has managed to maintain her gimmick throughout her time on-screen and doesn't often speak up about her personal life. However, back in 2013, the former NXT Women's Champion spoke on the subject as part of an appearance on the MMA Roasted Podcast:

"I am currently seeing someone that happens to be a female, but that's not to say that I'm not one of those people that would colour myself black or white this just happens to be where I'm at right now," stated Baszler.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Jacob Terrell