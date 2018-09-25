3 Current WWE Superstars who should head back to Impact Wrestling

The Hardy Boyz have tasted success in both, WWE and TNA

While many might remember Impact Wrestling (formerly known as TNA) as an overbooked mess; things have certainly changed over the past few years and Impact Wrestling has been putting up quality shows one after the other.

Impact's last PPV Slammiversary was highly successful and lauded for the great match quality on the show. Many people would agree that Impact Wrestling has been putting up more consistent weekly shows than even RAW or Smackdown.

Over the years many Impact Superstars have made the switch to WWE, and while many like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy have thrived in WWE, others have floundered.

Let's look at 3 wrestlers who should follow Austin Aries and head back to Impact Westling, do mention your opinions and who else you think should move back to Impact Wrestling in the comments section:

#3 Bobby Lashley

Lashley

Although it was WWE where Lashley started out his wrestling career, it was Impact Wrestling where he shined the brightest.

While WWE have reduced him to a typical babyface with a corny smile and cheesy dialogues, he was an absolute beast of a heel in Impact. And not the kind of beast who shows up once in 6 months, but the one who was laying waste to the entire locker room on a weekly basis.

I feel Lio Rush as a manager of Bobby Lashley is a good idea but unfortunately, I don't see Bobby making the kind of impact he did in IW here in WWE, and would be a good idea for him to head back as soon as possible and take his rightful place at the top of the mountain.

Going back to the ruthless and arrogant character he had in Impact would surely help him elevate his stock.

