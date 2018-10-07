×
3 decisions WWE got wrong at Super Show-Down 2018

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.42K   //    07 Oct 2018, 08:30 IST

<p>

WWE Super Show-Down was a pretty decent show wrestling wise. WWE gave us some long matches with a really good story behind it. The Undertaker vs Triple H felt like a battle that had both Superstars absolutely exhausted after it was over. And it was really shocking to see Triple H defeat The Undertaker in that match.

WWE made some good decisions on the show that were required so that the storylines keep getting better. But there were some decisions, which were not needed at all. In this article, we take a look at three decisions that WWE got wrong at Super Showdown 2018-

#3 Bad ending booked for Charlotte vs Becky Lynch

Enter cap
Well... what was that?

Charlotte vs Becky Lynch had an exciting build and I really thought these two would give us a great match. And actually, it wasn't that bad after all. Charlotte tried her best to win the title back from Becky but WWE booked this silly finish that was clearly not needed.

There was a moment in the match where Becky picked up her title and tried to leave. But Charlotte stopped her and then dragged her back in the ring along with the title. Later, Charlotte locked in the figure-eight and Becky was about to tap out. But she used her title and attacked Charlotte instead, disqualifying herself and ending the match in the process.

This was really a very strange finish that WWE booked and it looks like they still haven't figured out what exactly they want to do with these two. Anyways, a rematch has already been announced for the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live.

1 / 3 NEXT
Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions. If you had a good read, don't forget to Follow!
