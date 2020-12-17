3 big decisions WWE should make in 2021

2020 has been a difficult year for WWE. Much like every other business, WWE has also been hit hard by the global pandemic.

The company had to release Superstars and backstage employees earlier this year, and also moved around their venues. Furthermore, its ratings have taken a serious hit, an issue it needs to address immediately.

WWE has also faced tough competition from AEW as an alternative for pro-wrestling. If WWE wants to remain the biggest name in the business, it will need to make some bold decisions sooner rather than later.

By examining all of the points, it is safe to say 2020 hasn't been an ideal year for WWE and it will definitely try to improve its ratings next year.

In this article, you will find three decisions that WWE should make to create a better product in 2021.

#3 WWE should not put world titles on part-time wrestlers

WWE needs full time wrestlers as Title Holders

As mentioned above, WWE's ratings are declining. To deal with the issue, WWE may resort to the tried and tested method of making a popular part-time Superstar like Goldberg or Brock Lesnar a world champion.

Even though it helps to temporarily improve the ratings, it doesn't help WWE in the long run. WWE has a locker room full of world-class athletes who are being underutilized, and the fans do not like this.

Advertisement

WWE should try to create new global-level Superstars, instead of relying on part-timers. Fan favourite Superstars like Kevin Owens and Big E have the potential and credibility to carry the company forward as world champions.

Furthermore, Superstars like Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Elias have the potential to become world champions one day. To increase their credibility, WWE should book them in significant feuds.

If WWE wants to make sure they grow in the future, they should not make part-time wrestlers world champions.

#2 WWE should pay more attention to the tag team division

The Street Profits can become the face of WWE's tag team division

It has not been an ideal year for the tag team division in WWE. The Kabuki Warriors, The B-Team, Angel Garza and Andrade, Bayley and Sasha Banks, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Fire and Desire, Heavy Machinery, and The IIconics are all the teams we have lost in 2021.

Advertisement

One possible reason for WWE's declining ratings might be the dull and predictable booking of the tag team division.

It seems like WWE's creative team has no plan for the tag team division. They have split up tag teams like The IIconics and Heavy Machinery with seemingly no long-term direction for the Superstars involved. At least, not yet.

In 2021, WWE should pay more attention to the tag team division. WWE needs to come up with new strategies and storylines to make the tag team division more interesting.

Teams like The New Day and the Street Profits can certainly create exciting rivalries if they are given a proper creative direction.

#1 The Fiend and Alexa Bliss should win the WWE Royal Rumble matches

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss can make 2021 very interesting

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss are currently the two most intriguing and entertaining characters on the WWE RAW roster. They are extremely popular among fans and both have a mystique around them.

Imagine both The Fiend and Alexa Bliss winning the Royal Rumble. Sounds exciting, doesn't it? WWE should make these two the No. 1 contenders for the top titles on RAW, as it would definitely increase the excitement among fans.

Advertisement

The Fiend should challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the "Grandest Stage of Them All" and end the reign of the Scottish Psychopath.

As for Alexa Bliss, she should win her first Royal Rumble and challenge Asuka to capture the RAW Women's Championship at 'Mania next year.

Wyatt and Bliss, with their creativity and in-ring skills, will elevate the prestige of the championships and also help WWE start 2021 on a surprising note.