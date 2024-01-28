3 directions for AJ Styles following WWE Royal Rumble 2024  

AJ Styles' dream of leaving the 2024 Royal Rumble as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion did not come true. That begs the question, 'What is next for The Phenomenal One?'

Heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Styles had his sights set on toppling The Bloodline. However, as proven in the Fatal Four-Way Match, that goal has been far from accomplished. Moreover, the decisive finish of the bout could allude to the 46-year-old star not getting a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns right away.

But that does not mean that there is no interesting path for Styles to walk on. In fact, his Road to WrestleMania 40 could very well be a captivating one.

With that being said, below are three directions for AJ Styles following his defeat at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#3. Get ready to fly... inside the Elimination Chamber

The PLE following the 2024 Royal Rumble is Elimination Chamber, which will be emanating from Perth, Australia.

As the name suggests, the event will feature a couple of Elimination Chamber matches. One of those is likely to have world title implications ahead of The Show of Shows.

Therefore, it is up to AJ Styles not to let his Rumble loss get to his head. All he has to do is find his way into the Elimination Chamber and make sure he walks out of it as the victor.

While his Elimination Chamber record is not exactly phenomenal, it takes just one win to turn the tide of misfortune. So yes, the 'AJ Styles as world champion' agenda might live on after all.

#2. Unleash a mega beatdown on LA Knight

Towards the end of the Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble, a botched BFT attempt from LA Knight to Roman Reigns caught AJ Styles in the crossfire.

As a result, Roman Reigns found the former WWE Champion in the perfect position to Spear and pin him. So, one could say that LA Knight probably was the reason why Styles had to take the pin.

That could lead to The Phenomenal One becoming a full-blown heel and targeting the Megastar. After all, it would be hard for him to let bygones be bygones, considering that he had waited for nearly eight years to get a shot at the Head of the Table.

An AJ Styles vs. LA Knight feud on the Road to Elimination Chamber could make for good TV. As for the match itself, there is no doubt these two veterans will give the Australian fans a show worth remembering.

#1. A bullet to a long-time friendship

Ever since AJ Styles' return in December 2023, things have not been fine in The O.C.

The Good Brothers and AJ Styles are not on good terms, and the frustrations within the brotherhood seem to be escalating at an alarming pace. Additionally, with The Phenomenal One failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, one should not expect him to be in the mood to instantly rekindle his alliance with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

There is a strong chance that The O.C. is nearing its end in WWE. While an amicable split should not be ruled out, drama is what will make the WrestleMania 40 season more interesting.

The fallout of WWE Royal Rumble 2024 could probably feature The Good Brothers turning their backs on AJ Styles for good. That would undoubtedly kickstart an exciting feud in the Stamford-based promotion.

What do you want AJ Styles to do next in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

