3 Directions for Bayley after failing to win at WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution kicked off with a blockbuster Triple Threat match featuring Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and Becky Lynch for the women’s Intercontinental Championship. The match was a fast-paced, hard-hitting battle between the three women. Each woman had her moment in the ring, showing they were all well-rounded competitors.

Toward the end, Lyra Valkyria connected her Nightwing on Becky Lynch and covered the champion to reclaim her lost title. Bayley broke the pin, connected Roseplant on Valkyria instead, pinned her, and was just one count away from capturing the Women’s Intercontinental Title.

However, Lynch unleashed her veteran in-ring instincts and rolled The Role Model in her own unique pin, retaining her title. In this listicle, we will look at three directions for Bayley after she was pinned at Evolution and lost the chance to win the IC Championship.

#3. Bayley could turn heel

The Role Model has been a babyface since WrestleMania 40, where she won the WWE Women's Championship by defeating her former faction mate IYO SKY after she was kicked out of Damage CTRL.

Bayley has been a workhorse, competing in multiple bouts since then. However, her babyface persona feels repetitive and definitely needs to change to keep the hype around her. The former Damage CTRL leader could turn heel and start terrorizing the RAW roster.

#2. The Triple Threat feud could continue until WWE SummerSlam

The Women’s Intercontinental Title match between Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and Becky Lynch ended controversially as The Man stole a win from The Role Model with a roll-up pin.

The feud appears far from over, and these women could continue their bad blood in the coming weeks, leading up to the first two-night WWE SummerSlam next month.

#1. Singles match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

The Man has been a major obstacle for Bayley. The controversial finish at Evolution 2025 has increased the hostility between the two veterans, and they are expected to continue their rivalry on Monday Night RAW.

To settle the score fair and square, Bayley may challenge The Man for a Street Fight at the WWE SummerSlam 2025, which will take place at MetLife Stadium on August 2 and 3.

