3 directions for Bayley following WWE Extreme Rules

Despite her best efforts, Bayley came up short in her latest pursuit of the WWE Raw Women's Championship. While she put up a hell of a fight, Bianca Belair still walked out of the Wells Fargo Center with the W.

Regardless, the two produced a hell of a match. You know, the kind of contest that a wobbly, unstable ladder couldn't thwart? Yeah, that kind.

If you've got some spare time on your hands, you're a sucker for a Bayley article, you're in the mood for one of those good old-fashioned humor posts, or you just flat-out hate life and you're looking for a harmless vice to get by, here are a few directions for The Role Model-turned-leader of Damage CTRL.

#3. The Bayley/Bianca Belair saga continues

There used to be a time when the champions were dethroned and they'd be guaranteed a rematch to reclaim the strap. Unfortunately for The EST, this rule was abolished a few years ago.

Now, if you lose the gold, there's a chance your next feud might land you somewhere chasing the 24/7 Title... or worse. Luckily for Belair, she's still the RawEST Champion of WWE. But Extreme Rules may not be the last time she and Bayley cross paths.

The two have been beefing ever since the days of The Thunderdome. They're arch rivals like The Red River Showdown... or Spectrum and pretty much the entire world.

Despite all their history, there's no denying the two have chemistry in the ring and that's a necessity for long-term feuds. If WWE doesn't see anyone else fit to challenge Belair at the moment, don't be surprised if their feud extends until November or the end of the year.

#2. Bayley becomes WWE Raw Women's Champion and Damage CTRL holds all the gold

Nowadays, it seems a heel's job is less about making fans want to jump the barricade to do something they'll regret and more about taking them along for the ride whilst getting booed out of the building.

Regardless, that same wrestler will be cheered by the same exact fans moments later, if they're respected enough. This was the case in Bayley's most recent encounter with Belair at Extreme Rules.

This just in: Bayley is massively over. No feces! This means her chances of getting lost in the shuffle are slimmer than Eminem's alter ego Slim Shady. A superstar who's well respected and massively over with the crowd is usually next in line for a world title run.

So, don't fret too much that she lost. There's a good chance she'll be walking the aisle, posing with her thumb down and a title draped sideways across her shoulder real soon.

#1. Bayley settles into a full time mouthpiece and a part time in ring competitor

WWE @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE sent a message to her challenger about who is really in control of the #WWERaw Women’s division at #ExtremeRules .@BiancaBelairWWE sent a message to her challenger about who is really in control of the #WWERaw Women’s division at #ExtremeRules. https://t.co/H6VlHwrIM9

Now, before you get all emotional and pouty faced about this prediction, just know that this entry topic could've been a hell of a lot worse.

It could've been some fabricated lie about the logistics of Bayley transitioning into the film world. It could've been about a possible Sasha Banks/Naomi return involving the two backing up Belair in her fight against Damage CTRL. Instead, it's something that sucks to hear, but is at least somewhat realistic.

In a WWE digital exclusive, Bianca informed IYO SKY and Dokota Kai that things aren't over between herself, Alexa, Asuka, and their battle with Damage CTRL. Unless WWE plans to hit us with a swerve, this feud will continue. But that doesn't mean Bayley will be used as frequently as she is now.

She's proven her worth on the mic and this might be a way WWE prolongs her in-ring career. Moreover, when a wrestler does just about everything there is to do in WWE and reaches veteran status, the company sometimes "forces" them into more of a managerial role.

Either way, Bayley will surely thrive if history is any indication. She's gone from receiving "go away heat" as a huggable loser, to a heel that fans can't help but cheer for.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes