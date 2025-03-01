3 directions for Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber following The Rock's promo on SmackDown

The Rock and Cody Rhodes were involved in a segment on WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber 2025. The American Nightmare received a special themed truck, a pretty exquisite locker room, and more from The Final Boss. Rock also showed a new weight belt that featured the date of Dusty Rhodes' passing. The entire segment was an emotional roller coster for the Undisputed Champion.

In this article, we will discuss three possible directions for The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber following The Rock's promo on the blue brand.

#3. Cody Rhodes might accept the offer and become the corporate Champion

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were engaged in a backstage conversation on SmackDown this week, where The Best in the World told The American Nightmare that he should refuse the offer.

However, Cody might not follow Punk's advice and end up selling his soul to The People's Champion at Elimination Chamber to become his Corporate Champion. The Final Boss has already given a glimpse of the luxuries he can offer Rhodes if he accepts the deal.

So, The Rock's segment could influence Cody Rhodes' decision, potentially leading to his acceptance and an alliance with the Hollywood star.

#2. Rhodes might decline the offer and stand against The Rock

Another possible direction for The American Nightmare could be that Rhodes rejects the offer from The Final Boss and stands against him. The Undisputed WWE Champion might explain his thoughts on the offer and conclude that he doesn’t need The People’s Champion and has no desire to become his Corporate Champion.

This rejection could trigger the Hollywood star, potentially leading to Rhodes facing consequences after Elimination Chamber and reshaping his Road to WrestleMania 41.

#1. The American Nightmare might slap The Rock

The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes during last year's Road to WrestleMania. This was the same incident that Seth Rollins tried to remind Cody of during the recent episode of RAW on Netflix. So it’s possible that Rhodes might seek vengeance for that slap at Elimination Chamber 2025.

In a potential scenario, The Final Boss and Cody Rhodes could engage in a segment where Rock demands an answer from Rhodes. In response, the Undisputed WWE Champion could deliver a tight slap to the Hollywood star. This would signify that Rhodes has clearly rejected the proposal of The Bloodline member and has no interest in aligning with him.

This angle could later evolve into a major storyline. It’s even possible that if Cody rejects The Rock’s offer, The Final Boss could align himself with the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. The Great One might accompany the Chamber winner and guide him on the path to dethroning Dusty’s Son at WrestleMania 41.

