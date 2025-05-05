3 Directions for Damage CTRL after WWE release of Dakota Kai

WWE released several stars over the past few days, including Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai. She started in NXT in 2015 and was called up to the main roster in 2022 as part of the first iteration of the group.

With her release, the stable's future is up in the air with IYO SKY as the Women's World Champion. Asuka and Kairi Sane are currently out with injuries, but there have been reports that they are ready to return.

Let's look at three possible directions WWE could take with Damage CTRL following Kai's release.

#1. Damage CTRL could be disbanded

With IYO SKY busy as Women's World Champion, WWE could just disband the group. Dakota Kai wasn't even part of SKY's Road to WrestleMania, when she could have been acknowledged as still part of Damage CTRL.

Kai barely appeared on television after failing to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see how WWE reintroduces Asuka and Kairi Sane.

If the group is officially done, The Empress of Tomorrow could be a viable challenger for SKY. Meanwhile, Sane might be transferred to SmackDown and liven up the women's mid-card scene there.

#2. The Kabuki Warriors could return and change the group's name

The Kabuki Warriors (Photo source: wwe.com)

If WWE decides to continue with Damage CTRL, it could start with the return of Asuka and Kairi Sane. The Kabuki Warriors are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and could pose a threat to the current champs once Liv Morgan returns from Hollywood.

But with all three members being Japanese, the creative team could give a suitable name to Asuka, Sane, and IYO SKY's group. It's also worth noting that The Kabuki Warriors were not part of the original lineup of the faction, which was Bayley, SKY, and Dakota Kai.

With Bayley also on RAW, maybe they could recruit her and keep the Damage CTRL name.

#3. New members might be added

Despite the release of Dakota Kai and other female WWE stars, the women's division across all brands, including developmental, remains deep. So if the company wants to retain the stable, they could add new members.

Asuka and Kairi Sane will likely remain, with IYO SKY possibly being nudged since she's already doing great on her own. Bayley has a lot of history with many on the roster, so getting her back or feuding with her works either way.

Roxanne Perez and Giulia perfectly fit the aesthetic of the group, so they could become new members depending on whether the stable will be face or heel. Zoey Stark, Kiana Janes, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, Tatum Paxley, or Jazmyn Nyx could also be potential candidates.

