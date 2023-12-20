3 directions for Imperium in Gunther's upcoming absence in WWE

During the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Imperium's Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz once again. For those who are unaware, before accepting The A-Lister's challenge for this title bout, The Ring General confirmed that if The Miz loses in this match, he will no longer be able to challenge him in the future.

After Gunther's successful title defense on Monday Night RAW, The Ring General confronted Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a backstage segment, disclosing that he was going on vacation for a few weeks. The absence of The Ring General comes as a major twist and raises confusion regarding the direction of the villainous faction on the red brand.

With that being said, let's discuss three potential directions for the Imperium in the absence of its leader, Gunther.

#3. Imperium might feud against The Judgment Day

In the absence of Gunther, one potential direction for the RAW faction is to engage in a feud against The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Finn Bálor and Damian Priest are currently dominating the tag team division of the red brand. Additionally, they defeated the Creed Brothers during the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

A feud between Imperium and The Judgment Day will certainly be interesting to see, especially considering the internal conflicts between these two factions.

#2. A rivalry between Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci might initiate

Another potential direction could be the initiation of a feud between the members of Imperium. In the past, there have been a few instances where Ludwig Kaiser tried to assert himself as superior to Giovanni Vinci.

However, the heat between these two superstars was always intercepted by Gunther. In his absence, if a similar situation arises again, it is highly likely that it will result in a feud between the two stablemates.

If this potential scenario unfolds, it might become a possible reason for Gunther to lose his Intercontinental Championship in the near future.

#1. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci might part ways for a singles run

Both Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have already shone as singles stars since their main roster debut. However, the absence of Gunther from RAW might lead to a separation of both superstars to pursue individual runs in the Stamford-based promotion.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see the members of the villainous faction mutually agreeing to work individually in the company in the absence of their leader. The reason behind this probable move could be to test both stars individually for their future potential singles pushes.

