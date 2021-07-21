3 directions for Keith Lee after his return

Keith Lee returned to Monday Night RAW last night to a large reaction from the live WWE crowd. Fans have been waiting to see the Limitless One since he disappeared from our TVs on February 8th of this year.

Unfortunately, Lee failed to defeat his opponent Bobby Lashley. Aside from a few moments here and there, the WWE Champion demolished Lee for the better part of five minutes.

With that performance, some fans are claiming that WWE is deadset on ruining Keith Lee.

Why are we punished for being Keith Lee fans? #WWERAW — Greg Bush (@GregBushSK) July 20, 2021

Like the guy above. Very doom and gloom. Still, this isn't the end for Lee. In fact, this loss could very well be the moment that turns his run on the main roster around.

Today we'll be looking at three possible directions Keith Lee can go in after his devastating loss to Bobby Lashley.

#3. Keith Lee goes on a redemption story...and finds retribution with a former ally

Many of you are reminding me of this day a year ago. So much has happened since then, it feels so long ago.



Patience my friends....there is zero quit IN me. So don't you quit ON me. I miss you. And I love you. pic.twitter.com/6nENf4KSNw — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 8, 2021

Ever since Keith Lee got to the main roster, he's been on a rough ride. After a DQ win over Randy Orton, he'd go onto Payback to defeat The Viper via pinfall. He'd beat Dolph Ziggler soon after before going on a rough losing streak.

On RAW, Keith Lee sits at a lousy 11-13-2 record. It's a big fall of grace from the former NXT Champion. Now, after WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dominated him, Lee's in a pretty tough spot on Monday nights. So where does he go from here?

Well, to have Lee just start winning out of nowhere wouldn't make any sense. We need to see a bit of a redemption journey for Lee. He did just come back after six months away.

However, after such a disappointing loss to Lashley, we should see him reflect on his career and what's going wrong. Maybe vignettes showing Lee talking about his head space.

We beat the crap out of each other. Our bond strengthens through combat every time. Because of that, this is forever my dude.



One day we will main event #Wrestlemania. And we'll beat the crap out of each other again. Big shoutout to @dijakovicwwe. I love that guy. #FeastYourEyes pic.twitter.com/ZJOCRrqOnc — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 12, 2020

He's struggled for a year and it's really got him in a bad place. He'll need someone to remind him what he used to be. Luckily, we've got one of Lee's former friends on RAW as well.

Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic had an awesome feud in NXT. With Dijakovic and Dio Maddin, now known as T-Bar and Mace, in a bit of a rut as well, maybe we can save three WWE Superstars in one story.

Have Keith Lee run into the former RETRIBUTION members, with Lee and Dijakovic asking each other, essentially, "What happened to you?" Lee and Dijakovic would look at one another, then themselves, before realizing that they'd gone way off course. It's time to get back on track, and with Dio backing them they could be a great trio.

I'm not saying add Lee to the faction and rename him Granite or Hammer. Shed the RETRUBITION stuff from Dijakovic and Maddin completely. Have the three go away for a few weeks after meeting backstage and come back as a strong and united front.

We erase the T-Bar and Mace gimmicks from existence while reinvigorating Lee in one move. When they return, the trio of Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, and Keith Lee could be hell to deal with.

