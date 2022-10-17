Following AEW legend's footsteps? 3 directions for Liv Morgan as a heel on WWE Smackdown

Ever since she lost the WWE Smackdown Women's championship, Liv Morgan has been like a different person. The former Riott Squad member has taken on a ruthlessness never seen before, unleashing a vicious attack on Sonya Deville on Friday night. Her actions seem to point to a heel turn going forward, which is an intriguing prospect since she is one of the most beloved performers on the entire roster.

Since she went solo, Morgan has never portrayed a heel. A potential turn to the dark side would be a refreshing change that could elevate her character to a new level. It could also be an opportunity to explore the depths of her gimmick that a babyface run would not be able to dive into.

Let's look at three possible directions for Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown.

#3: Liv Morgan could borrow a leaf from stars such as AEW's Sting

Morgan could take inspiration from the former WCW champion

Like Liv Morgan, one of the most beloved performers on WWE SmackDown, AEW's Sting was one of WCW's premier natural babyfaces early in his own career. The Icon's colorful persona was extremely likable, but it lacked an edge. As a result, he felt like he had a ceiling and couldn't compete at the top.

It all changed for the WWE Hall of Famer when he adopted a darker, anti-heroic character which catapulted him into iconic status. With one genius tweak, the six-time WCW world champion added a new level of menace and intrigue to his gimmick and hasn't looked back since. Morgan's recent bahavioral change could signal a transformation to an edgier, more villainous version of herself which can finally be considered on par with the likes of Ronda Rousey.

She has already shown her ability to wield a bat, so she has a head-start in following in Sting's footsteps!

#2: Liv Morgan could undergo a complete character turn on WWE SmackDown

DDJ but spooky 🎃ジ🤘🏽🦥 #DDJAS @deonteddj liv using the title loss as a catalyst for her dark and twisted heel turn >>> liv using the title loss as a catalyst for her dark and twisted heel turn >>> https://t.co/fsQllh5mOa

Instead of adding an edgy tweak to her current character, Liv Morgan could undergo a total transformation on WWE Smackdown. Like great babyfaces of the past who have lost everything, including their titles and the love of the crowd, she has plenty of reasons to turn heel. Morgan's relationship with the WWE Universe at the moment is reminiscent of Bayley's before the latter executed a shocking heel turn.

The Role Model's gimmick change, complete with a hairstyle and attire change, revitalized her career. A similar turn for Morgan could have the same effect, helping her lean into the negativity surrounding her recent success as a babyface and using it to her advantage. This tried and tested method has worked for stars such as Bayley, Hulk Hogan and Roman Reigns in the past, so it could be just what Morgan needs.

#1: Liv Morgan is a prime candidate to join a potential Bray Wyatt stable on WWE SmackDown

Vince ✨ @livinceforever oh yeah i want this!!!! Liv joins with Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail 🖤 oh yeah i want this!!!! Liv joins with Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail 🖤✨ https://t.co/WXRlbZdbhp

Since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE, talk of a new faction under his leadership has been rife. The likes of Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Dexter Lumis have been fodder for fans' conspiracy theories surrounding a potential Wyatt-led stable. This is a result of the "White Rabbit" saga leading up to the three-time world champion's return and the cryptic nature of his appearances since then.

Liv Morgan is one of the top names on the list of potential Wyatt allies, and a heel version of her seems perfect for the role. Morgan's behavior has been a tad more unhinged since Extreme Rules, and The Eater Of Worlds looks set to be a WWE SmackDown Superstar going forward. An alliance between the two might not be far-fetched.

