3 directions for Ronda Rousey following WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey has been referred to as "The Baddest Woman on the Planet". However, following her win at WrestleMania Backlash, she can now also be called WWE Smackdown Women's Champion.

The victory didn't come easy, as former champion Charlotte Flair put up a tremendous fight.

Despite the effort, Flair's reign came to a halt after Rousey trapped The Queen's arm in between a steel chair whilst locking in her patented Armbar.

With WrestleMania Backlash behind her, you may be asking what's next for the champion.

As always, here are a few possibilities.

#3 Ronda Rousey vs. Bianca Belair in a Women's Championship unification match

It happened with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. It was scheduled to happen with RK-Bro and The Usos. Why wouldn't it happen in the women's division as well?

Some of WWE's biggest storylines have recently revolved around championship unification implications.

If this is the direction WWE plans to take with their women's roster right now, the match would see "The EST", Bianca Belair taking on "The Baddest Women on the Planet", Ronda Rousey.

It's been speculated that the injury Charlotte sustained following her I quit match with Ronda was meant as a way of writing her off TV for the time being. If that's the case, Rousey may have her eyes on a new challenge.

Belair is currently embroiled in a feud with Sonya Deville over the Raw Women's Title, but that doesn't negate a potential match between the two down the road.

#2 With Charlotte Flair out of the picture, Ronda Rousey turns heel

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey @BeckyLynchWWE Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living shit out of you the next time I see you. @BeckyLynchWWE Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living shit out of you the next time I see you.

Rousey has resorted back to her babyface persona since returning to WWE in January. This version of the superstar is similar to what fans saw during the beginning of her first stint with the company.

This was a far cry from how she was portrayed during the build-up to her encounter with Charlotte and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

As a heel, Rousey didn't care whether the fans cheered her or booed her. She seemingly threw her weight around on more than one occasion, and felt justified in doing so, due to her status as a high-profile celebrity.

Her 2nd stint with the company hasn't received nearly as much praise as the initial one, and this is in part due to the fact that some feel Rousey isn't putting her heart into what she's saying anymore during her promos.

Perhaps a heel turn will fix that.

#1 Ronda Rousey finds herself in the middle of a feud involving an old buddy

In the spirit of familiarity, here's yet another possibility.

In lieu of turning full-blown heel, there's always the possibility of a Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler angle.

Her real-life friend, and Four Horsewomen of UFC member, Shayna Baszler is currently in the midst of a storyline involving her partner Natalya and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Sasha Banks.

It's possible that the two teams get into a chaotic brawl on Smackdown, and Ronda attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Despite her best efforts in gaining Sasha and Naomi's trust, the champions don't buy whatever it is she's selling due to Ronda's history with both Nattie and Shayna.

After that, Rousey may start playing tweener. On one hand, she's disgusted by the actions of her long-time friends. On the other hand, she's fed up with having to prove that she's not in cahoots with them.

