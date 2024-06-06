3 directions for The OC after heartbreaking AJ Styles 'retirement' on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles pulled a Mark Henry-esque fake retirement segment only to viciously assault Cody Rhodes and make his case for another opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

In addition to Rhodes, The O.C., also called The Good Brothers, was also involved in the segment. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson accompanied Styles to the ring. The Phenomenal One thanked them for their support and called them his brothers.

Styles may not be the only one to benefit from the retirement angle; Gallows and Anderson could also receive new life. On that note, let's look at three directions for The OC after the heartbreaking AJ Styles 'retirement' segment on SmackDown.

#3. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson fully reunite with AJ Styles and help him dethrone Cody Rhodes

Before Styles' "retirement" last week, The Phenomenal One was not on speaking terms with The Good Brothers. He was incredibly hostile towards his friends, even slapping Karl Anderson in one instance backstage.

With the former WWE Champion walking alone, it felt as if The O.C. had been disbanded. However, Styles' retirement angle may have healed wounds and brought the three friends together.

Gallows and Anderson could reunite with Styles and fully back the veteran in his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Championship. Considering the numbers game would be to his advantage, The Good Brothers would drastically increase his odds of dethroning Rhodes.

#2. AJ Styles helps The Good Brothers win the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers were recently sent to NXT, where they soon began gunning for the Tag Team Championship. Fortunately, Gallows and Anderson find themselves opposite the champions, Nathan Frazier and Axom, this weekend.

They recently attacked the NXT Tag Team Champions outside the Performance Center, further escalating tensions. The Good Brothers are hell-bent on winning the titles, and their task could become easier with Styles lurking in the background.

The Phenomenal One could further prove his loyalty to his friends, and enlist them to the cause by helping The O.C. win the Tag Team Championship at NXT Battleground.

The advantages of this move are plenty: The reunited O.C. could embark on a Judgment Day-type run, like when the RAW faction appeared on both brands when Dominik Mysterio was NXT North American Champion.

More importantly, AJ Styles on the white and gold brand will certainly draw much attention to the NXT product.

#1. The Good Brothers betray AJ Styles and align with Cody Rhodes

Till now, we have assumed that The Good Brothers will mend fences with AJ Styles and reunite The O.C. On the contrary, WWE could get extra creative and do the opposite.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson also have a storied history with Cody Rhodes, from back in their days in Japan with The Bullet Club. Fans could see that dynamic play into the ongoing Styles-Rhodes saga.

In the climax of the story, The Good Brothers could turn their back on The Phenomenal One and align with The American Nightmare, forming a mini-Bullet Club on SmackDown.

