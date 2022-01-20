3 directions for Veer Mahaan when he comes to WWE RAW 

WWE has been teasing the arrival of Veer Mahaan since October 2021. Backstage officials seem to be impressed by the Indian Superstar's well-built physique, hence, giving him a chance to shine on his own.

However, Veer has never been a solo competitor before. He has no experience with the challenges the main roster presents. His mentor, Jinder Mahal, is no longer on the red brand, making things even more difficult for the 33-year-old.

The Indian native will need to deliver his best performances every week to generate the desired reactions from the WWE Universe. In this article, let's look at three possible directions for Veer Mahaan when he comes to RAW.

#3. Veer runs through WWE's mid-card division under the guidance of his manager

WWE @WWE Call your friends because VEER MAHAAN is coming to #WWERaw Call your friends because VEER MAHAAN is coming to #WWERaw! https://t.co/mDoxlgs77g

So far, WWE has portrayed Veer Mahaan as a force to be reckoned with. Every week, fans get to see video packages of Mahaan destroying his opponents, which gives us an idea about how he will be booked on RAW.

While Veer can be a dominant Superstar in the squared circle, we still don't know how good he is on the microphone. He had Malcolm Bivens as his manager in NXT, who didn't allow the RAW Superstar to express himself on the mic.

Since Veer has no experience of conversing in front of the main roster audience, it would be better if WWE presented him as a silent assassin. The company can provide Veer with a manager to cut his promos while he develops his mic skills.

That way, Mahaan could focus on decimating the mid-card division without worrying about his promo segments. The company can build up Veer similar to how they built Braun Strowman in 2016-17.

#2. Mahaan goes after a vulnerable Big E

Saif @SaifQuadri IMAGINE VEER MAHAAN VS BIG E IMAGINE VEER MAHAAN VS BIG E

Big E is going through a difficult phase right now. The Powerhouse of Positivity lost his WWE title to Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 premium event. To make matters worse, Big E hasn't picked up a single victory on RAW since then.

Veer Mahaan can seize the opportunity to make a name for himself at the expense of a dispirited Big E. He can rub salt into E's wounds by handing the former world champion another loss.

It would be a great first rivalry for the Indian behemoth on the red brand. Big E is known for making his opponents look good in the ring, and Veer could benefit from that.

#1. Veer gets the rub from AJ Styles

Alex @wRogueZamboni 2) AJ Styles



Can do anything and make it look good. But most importantly can make anyone else's anything look good. And still manages to never look weak. 2) AJ StylesCan do anything and make it look good. But most importantly can make anyone else's anything look good. And still manages to never look weak.

AJ Styles is in the twilight of his career and is looking forward to helping the new generation. He worked with Omos throughout 2021, teaching him the basics of pro wrestling. Recently, he went to NXT 2.0 to have an intriguing rivalry with Grayson Waller.

If Vince McMahon wants Veer to look like a star in his RAW re-debut, he should book him in a feud with The Phenomenal One. AJ has elevated many of Veer's compatriots in the past, including Jinder Mahal, Singh Brothers, and Jeet Rama.

The self-proclaimed Lion of WWE will benefit from locking horns with a veteran like Styles. Mahaan is in his prime in terms of agility and strength, which makes him a proper WrestleMania opponent for the former WWE Champion.

