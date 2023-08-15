3 Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley moments that left fans jaw-dropped

For over a year, the devilish duo of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have resorted to any means necessary to pick up wins in the WWE. Alongside their Judgement Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest, the faction is arguably the most dominant force in the company today.

Since joining forces with The Judgment Day, Ripley and Mysterio have been almost inseparable, with Rhea's bad-girl spirit bringing a new side out of the third-generation superstar.

Whilst their relationship has never been made official, their on-screen chemistry has brought out some very racy and memorable moments both in and out of the ring, join us as we take a look at 3 Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley moments that left fans' jaws on the floor

#3 - Rhea Ripley pins Dominik's shoulders to the WALL

Expand Tweet

Since being paired together, Rhea and Dominik have used social media as a tool to get further over with the fans as well as utilizing it to advance their storylines.

Yesterday, during an episode of Monday Night RAW Dominik posted a rather suggestive video of him and Rhea, with the current Women's World Champion teasing the fans about how she and Mysterio interact behind the scenes.

With Rhea seemingly changing Dominik's whole personality, Mysterio recently stated in an interview with the Metro how Rhea Ripley has helped him embrace his dark side in the WWE.

"Even with Priest and Finn and Rhea – especially Rhea, they taught me how to just go out there and be a menace to these people, and just have them not like me. Rhea with these kids, you know, she’s teaching me how to be menacing to these kids. I can’t thank her enough. I think she’s really the one that helped me come out of my turtle shell and just enjoy and have fun with them. Our chemistry’s growing week to week, we’re getting more comfortable with each other. It’s only getting better, man." (H/T EWrestling News)

#2 - Ripley assists Dominik in NXT

Prior to joining The Judgment Day the only championship that Dominik Mysterio had won was the SmackDown Tag Team titles with his father Rey. Now looking to stand out from his dad's shadow, Dominik has been determined to capture gold for himself.

Another memorable moment between the duo came last month on WWE's third brand NXT, where Mysterio took on Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

When it looked like Wes Lee was going to retain his belt by thwarting the threat of Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley snuck in and hit Dom's opponent with her title, leading Mysterio to cheat his way to the win. This title change is undoubtedly considered one of the most shocking moments of the year.

Having seen firsthand how Dominik has changed since becoming a part of the faction, Rhea Ripley recently spoke on USA Today’s Under The Ring podcast about her and Mysterio's creative relationship.

"I feel like since we’re both like around the same age — I’m 26, he’s 25 — I feel like our minds are very similar and we just want to go out there and be chaotic and be menacers and just have fun, so that’s pretty much what we’re doing. We’re just going out there and we’re having fun and reacting off of each other and growing our bond. I think people are seeing that in a way, and it makes it easy for them to follow and it makes it easy for them to understand what’s going on. I think it’s been fun for people to see how much we’ve grown together, but we’re having the time of our lives." (H/T Cageside Seats)

#1 - Dominik Mystero and Rhea Ripley visit the family

In joining Judgment Day last year, Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable as he assaulted his father Rey and turned his back on his family's legacy. Following his heel turn, Dominik would resort to many evil but innovative ways to get under his dad's skin.

During Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2022, Dominik Mysterio along with Rhea Ripley turned up uninvited to his family home as he looked to further stir the pot between him and his father. What followed was a brutal assault by Dominik on his father's already injured leg.

Despite the physical and mental pain that Dominik imposed on Rey, the legendary Luchador would not agree to fight his son until months later. The former WWE Champion's final straw came when his son verbally assaulted both his mother and sister, causing the Hall of Famer to take on his son at WrestleMania 39.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here