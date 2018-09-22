3 dream matches for Rey Mysterio after his return to the WWE

Rey Mysterio

In the past few weeks, it has been rumoured that Mysterio has signed a 2-year deal with the company, and his next match in the WWE would happen at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event against Shinsuke Nakamura.

After leaving the company in 2015, Mysterio became widely famous on the independent wrestling circuit, this also led him to appear on New Japan Pro Wrestling and the legendary All In event.

His return to the WWE will open new doors for many dream matches that fans would love to see. There are many superstars on SmackDown Live and Raw who could produce an excellent 20-30 minute match with the veteran.

Lets take a look at three dream matches for the Mexican Luchador after his return to the WWE.

#3 SmackDown Live: Rey Mysterio vs Andrade “Cien” Almas

Andrade Cien Almas

These two Mexican wrestlers can provide a classic match in the WWE. Almas has impressed everyone with his excellent work in the ring, and his match against AJ Styles on SmackDown Live is undoubtedly one of the best matches in the past few months.

Almas' character in the WWE shows no respect for anybody but himself, while Mysterio’s character is all about respect, and this is why he wears a mask all the time.

Both wrestlers have similar backgrounds, and Almas has all the potential to become the next top star of SmackDown. If Mysterio is about to return to the blue brand, then we can expect a feud between Mysterio and Almas.

To make this rivalry more interesting, WWE could give a title to either Almas or Mysterio. In this way, the value of the title and feud would increase.

#2 Monday Night Raw: Rey Mysterio vs Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman (l)

This match seems very unlikely to happen anytime soon as Strowman is feuding with Reigns for the Universal Title at the moment. However, we cannot forget that there is an unwritten rule in the WWE to never say never.

Strowman and Mysterio could begin a feud with each other once Strowman ends his feud with Reigns. At the moment, Strowman dominates everybody. However a small wrestler like Kalisto has defeated him in the past.

Mysterio does an outstanding job in the ring against bigger wrestlers. He has defeated many big wrestlers like Big Show and The Great Khali in the past, and the same could happen this time as well.

