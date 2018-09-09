3 Dream Matches for Shawn Michaels if he ever returns

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is one of the all-time greats in the WWE. He is a multi-time world champion, Intercontinental champion, tag-team champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner. Michaels is regarded as the best in-ring performer of his generation, if not all time, by his peers and has won Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Match of the Year award a record eleven times. The Heart Break Kid's endless achievements in the squared circle are impossible to overlook and forget.

Unfortunately, HBK was forced to retire at WrestleMania 26 when he lost a Streak vs Career match to his arch-rival, The Undertaker. Later in an interview, Michaels said that his desire to spend more time with his family was one of the main reasons why he retired.

However, on the most recent edition of Raw, Michaels' return to the ring was strongly teased and the idea of a final match with The Undertaker was also entertained. The rumor mill is indicating a Shawn Michaels return to in-ring competition not for just one match, but multiple matches.

That brings us to the topic currently in discussion, if HBK ever does return to in-ring competition, Whom should he face?

Here are 3 dream matches for The Heart Break Kid:

#3 Shawn Michaels vs Triple H vs The Undertaker

These greats in one match will be amazing to watch

I'm going to go out on a limb and predict that the scheduled singles match between The Undertaker and Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down will turn into a Triple-Threat match with Shawn Michaels added into the mix.

Michaels' inclusion into the match makes sense from a story-line perspective. HBK has always been pivotal in the feud between Undertaker and Triple H. Given that HBK was the special guest referee in their last encounter at WrestleMania 28, making him the guest referee for this match would be a huge let-down. Inserting Michaels into the final encounter between Taker and Triple H as a competitor would definitely spice things up.

The appeal of a triple-threat match between three of the greatest stars in WWE history will do wonders for WWE from a business stand-point.

