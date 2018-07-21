3 dream matches likely to happen at SummerSlam 2018

Pramit Wagh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.30K // 21 Jul 2018, 17:11 IST

The biggest party of the summer

WWE's next pay-per-view is going to be SummerSlam 2018. And the WWE has already started many feuds leading up to the event. SummerSlam is the second biggest show of the year after WrestleMania. The company always has many high profile matches on the PPV.

Last year's PPV was a bit underwhelming, excluding the fatal four way match between Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. There were other matches like John Cena vs Baron Corbin which were just not so good matches.

This year, WWE has got a roster full of talents and they can use them to put on an awesome show for SummerSlam.

We hope that the WWE puts the roster to good use, giving us an unforgettable event. The feuds are already underway. So let's have a look at three dream matches that are most probably happening on SummerSlam 2018.

#1 Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar

The battle of the behemoths

After one of the most underwhelming storylines against Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley came up looking strong by defeating Roman Reigns clean at Extreme Rules 2018. The following night, Lashley asked for a shot at the Universal Champion, and was put into a triple threat match to qualify for the number one contender's match.

He won the triple threat match and Roman Reigns won the other match-up. These two are set to collide once again on next week's episode of RAW.

It looks like the match will end in a draw, but I think Bobby should definitely win. As a showdown between Lesnar and Lashley is much awaited. It is a dream match as described by the fans.

Brock Lesnar's days in the WWE are numbered and that is the prime reason why they should have this dream match on the SummerSlam 2018 match card. It can definitely be a treat for wrestling fans, and we all can witness the end of Brock Lesnar's Universal Title reign.

