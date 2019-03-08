WWE WrestleMania: 3 dream matches that could headline WrestleMania 36 next year

The dream match we need

Last night, WWE announced that WrestleMania will be returning to Tampa Bay, Florida, for its 36th edition in 2020!

A rather unique logo for the wrestling extravaganza was also unveiled. WrestleMania has become one of the biggest events on this planet. Ever since its inception back in 1985, it has grown to become a worldwide phenomenon.

Thousands of fans flock in every year to witness WWE Superstars going at it inside a packed stadium. It's reported that fans from more than 60 countries come to the USA to watch WrestleMania every year!

Now that WrestleMania 35 is near, and we know the location of next year's edition, let's get into some fantasy booking and predict the possible dream main events for next year's WrestleMania.

#3 Brock Lesnar vs Matt Riddle

The man who could retire Lesnar

Matt Riddle is one of the biggest NXT recruits of all time. He has an impressive UFC record and is making waves down in developmental. WWE is going out of their way to promote Riddle as being a major player on the main roster once he makes his long-awaited debut.

In an interview, Riddle is seen stating that his goal is to retire Brock Lesnar one day! The King of Bros is hell-bent on turning this dream into reality and there's a chance that we could actually see this match unfold sometime in the future.

If WWE lets Riddle debut on the main roster after WrestleMania 35, he could go on to build himself up throughout the year by going toe to toe against top stars like Reigns and Strowman.

Once the road to WrestleMania 36 kicks off, Riddle can challenge Brock Lesnar to a retirement match at the show of shows. The fact that WWE let Riddle say this in a televised interview, speaks volumes about their future plans concerning The King of Bros.

A long drawn out build-up to a dream match could lead to one of the hardest hitting matches of all time, with Riddle finally being able to slay The Beast on the grandest stage of them all. The story writes itself and could give the fans a new megastar to root for.

