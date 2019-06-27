3 dream matches that should happen in WWE before the end of 2019

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 104 // 27 Jun 2019, 23:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor vs Daniel Bryan

Vince McMahon has booked several dream matches in the last few years. Some of these contests have lived up to the expectations while the others left the WWE Universe disappointed. Matches like AJ Styles vs John Cena, Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles vs Finn Balor have managed to live up to the fans' expectations. On the other hand, much-hyped contests like AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura have left the fans disappointed.

The WWE Universe always loves to witness dream encounters in the WWE ring. Major PPV’s like SummerSlam and Survivor Series are yet to happen this year, so WWE might book some dream matches at those events to enthrall their audience.

Here are 3 dream WWE matches that should happen before the end of 2019:

#3 The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

The Undertaker shocked the WWE universe by making a return on this week’s edition of RAW. He saved Roman Reigns from an attack by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. This set up a tag team match involving the four men at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV.

This indicates that the Deadman might work some more matches this year, possibly at WWE SummerSlam and WWE Survivor Series. The Undertaker had a disastrous match against Goldberg in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. The Deadman might consider making amends by having an impressive singles match in the upcoming months.

AJ Styles is arguably one of the best wrestlers in the world today. So the Deadman would be more than happy to square off against the Phenomenal One in a dream encounter. WWE Universe will certainly love to see this match take place. It has the potential to be a classic contest.

#2 Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar has competed against a majority of top WWE Superstars in the last few years. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are the only top-tier Superstars left on RAW who are yet to face the Beast Incarnate. Bobby Lashley does not have enough momentum right now so he may not be booked to face Lesnar in the near future.

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre has established himself as a credible threat on RAW over the past year. If Brock Lesnar manages to win either the Universal or WWE Championship in the upcoming months, then WWE might need fresh challengers for his title defenses. Drew McIntyre can be a legitimate option for it.

#1 Finn Balor vs Daniel Bryan

Finn Balor vs Daniel Bryan

Ever since Daniel Bryan made his emphatic in-ring return at WrestleMania 34, fans have been clamoring to see Bryan fight against the likes of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Brock Lesnar. WWE acknowledged their fans wishes and booked the two dream matches - Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar last year. Now fans are left with just one major Daniel Bryan dream match, that is Finn Balor vs Daniel Bryan.

Currently, both the Superstars are involved in different programs. But WWE will definitely book this encounter in the upcoming months to appease the WWE Universe.