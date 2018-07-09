3 dream matches will still haven't seen in the WWE

Shiraz Aslam
09 Jul 2018, 17:30 IST

Dream matches are showdowns fans expect to see in their dreams. Dream matches are special, once-in-a-lifetime superstar showdowns that fans yearn for, such matches stay in the fans' memory for all times to come.

In WWE, we have learned to expect the unexpected. WWE could pull such surprise dream matches unannounced like Undertaker Vs John Cena at Wrestlemania 34 or Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs The Hardy Boyz. Such mega-matches are saved for bigger occasions like Wrestlemania and Summerslam. Nevertheless, WWE has given us many dream matches in the past two years on 'B- PPVs' and weekly broadcasts to boost fan interest which has helped improve merchandise sales and ticket sales as well.

We have seen AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns vs John Cena, Braun Strowman vs Brock Lesnar, The Shield vs New Day, Jeff Hardy vs Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe vs Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles, John Cena vs Braun Strowman and many more dream matches over the past year. WWE has given us countless dream showdowns in the past year on weekly television like Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles and John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura in attempt to boost weekly television ratings and to build up hype for the next pay-per-view.

However, as WWE possess a loaded roster with extraordinary potential and talent, there are still numerous WWE dream matches the WWE Universe is itching to watch. Many top superstars and talents have either debuted on the main roster (like AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura), returned from a long hiatus (like Jeff Hardy and Bobby Lashley) or from retirement (referring to Daniel Bryan) which has given rise to the possibility of watching such superstars involved in dream matches.

Let's take a quick peek at 3 mega dream-matches that the WWE Universe can still anticipate watching the WWE.

3. Bobby Lashley Vs Samoa Joe

Bobby Lashley and Samoa Joe are two huge powerhouses who have had much success outside of WWE, in fact, they have battled each other in the past as well. Joe is one of the best in-ring workers on the roster right now and Lashley has some potential in the ring as well. Lashley has failed to live up to the hype upon return and Joe's main roster run hasn't been that successful. A feud between the two beasts would reinvigorate Lashley's character and make Joe relevant again.

The only thing that is stopping this match from happening is the brand-split, Lashley performs on the red brand and Joe performs on the blue brand.

These two behemoths are two of the most talented individuals in the WWE and can put on an instant classic if given the opportunity and the time. This match could happen after the next superstar-shakeup and should be saved for a big occasion like Summerslam or Survivor Series.