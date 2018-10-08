×
3 entertaining feuds which could/will happen this October in WWE

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
429   //    08 Oct 2018, 20:45 IST

Mysterio is rumoured to return after WWE Super Show-Down
Mysterio is rumoured to return after WWE Super Show-Down

Lately WWE's product has become quite monotonous. While it has had its fair share of entertainment, it has become quite predictable for the most part.

While WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw has all been about The Shield brotherhood clashing with the heel trio of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler, SmackDown Live has also been quite underwhelming, barring the recent heel turn of Becky Lynch, which has given the WWE Universe something to cheer about.

Thus, given the need for a few blockbuster feuds, this month of October promises the same. Rumour has it that this month may feature some high voltage, action-packed and intense feuds.

While WWE has already laid down the bread crumbs for a few of these feuds recently, rumours and speculations of the rest have been making rounds all over the internet for quite some time now.

So without further ado, lets look at 3 great feuds which could happen this October in WWE.

#3 A three-way blockbuster

A tough road lies ahead of Roman Reigns this October
A tough road lies ahead of Roman Reigns this October

WWE has already announced it in advance that Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at WWE Crown Jewel. Thus this October the WWE Universe will get to witness a blockbuster feud involving these heavyweights.

While the past few months have all been about his Shield brothers, a daunting task in the form of a beast and a monster lies ahead for Roman. On the other hand, WWE fans will be cock-a-hoop to see these superstars getting the better of each other, both on the microphone, and in the ring throughout October.

Also, the return of The Beast possibly for the last time before his UFC fight with Daniel Cormier will be another talking point of the feud.

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Just a fan and a sports enthusiast who likes to put forward his views on anything and everything related to it.
